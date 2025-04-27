Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Udaipur Teacher Suspended For Forcing Student To Cut And Clean Chicken During Exam

Udaipur Teacher Suspended For Forcing Student To Cut And Clean Chicken During Exam

The investigation confirmed the accusations, with officials stating that Doda had indeed pressured the student during school hours.

Udaipur Teacher Suspended For Forcing Student To Cut And Clean Chicken During Exam

A government school teacher in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district has been suspended after reportedly forcing a Class 9 student to cut, skin, and clean a chicken during an examination.


A government school teacher in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district has been suspended after reportedly forcing a Class 9 student to cut, skin, and clean a chicken during an examination. The shocking incident has triggered outrage among locals and authorities alike.

According to a report by PTI, Mohanlal Doda, a teacher at a government school in the Kotada area, allegedly asked student Rahul Kumar Pargi to abandon his exam midway and clean a chicken, which Doda intended to take home. Following widespread protests from villagers, state minister Babulal Kharari directed Sub-Divisional Officer Hasmukh Kumar to conduct an inquiry.

The investigation confirmed the accusations, with officials stating that Doda had indeed pressured the student during school hours. Further reports from locals revealed that the teacher had dismissed the school cook about a month ago, depriving students of mid-day meals since then. Based on the inquiry findings, the district education officer suspended Doda from duty.

Past Incidents Highlight Recurring Issues

This disturbing episode mirrors another incident from October 2024, where a government school teacher in Jaipur, Rekha Soni, was suspended after a video emerged showing her receiving a leg massage from a student during class. Following a swift inquiry, Soni was suspended for misconduct by the Department of Elementary Education.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win

Filed under

Rajasthan school incident Udaipur teacher suspended

A government school teach

Udaipur Teacher Suspended For Forcing Student To Cut And Clean Chicken During Exam
The Left alliance continu

Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win
Inter Miami’s home matc

Was Fatigue The Reason Behind Messi’s Absence For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas?
In the aftermath of the d

China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
In a gripping encounter a

‘A Top Win’, Virat Kohli Praises RCB’s Winning Strategy In IPL 2025 Victory Over DC
In a rare and emotional e

Undertrial Prisoner Accused Of Rape Marries Survivor Inside Odisha Jail
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win

Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win

Was Fatigue The Reason Behind Messi’s Absence For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas?

Was Fatigue The Reason Behind Messi’s Absence For Inter Miami vs FC Dallas?

China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

China Supports Pakistan, Calls For ‘Impartial Investigation’ After Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘A Top Win’, Virat Kohli Praises RCB’s Winning Strategy In IPL 2025 Victory Over DC

‘A Top Win’, Virat Kohli Praises RCB’s Winning Strategy In IPL 2025 Victory Over DC

Undertrial Prisoner Accused Of Rape Marries Survivor Inside Odisha Jail

Undertrial Prisoner Accused Of Rape Marries Survivor Inside Odisha Jail

Entertainment

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform In May 2025

‘The Diplomat’: John Abraham’s Thrilling Political Drama Set To Premiere On A Major Streaming Platform

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Aamir Khan Approached Me For Mahabharat: Baahubali 2 Screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS Dhoni

Who Is Gulki Joshi? Actress Reveals She Was Nearly Molested While Presenting Award To MS

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After