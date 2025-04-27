Udaipur Teacher Suspended For Forcing Student To Cut And Clean Chicken During Exam

The investigation confirmed the accusations, with officials stating that Doda had indeed pressured the student during school hours.

A government school teacher in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district has been suspended after reportedly forcing a Class 9 student to cut, skin, and clean a chicken during an examination.

A government school teacher in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district has been suspended after reportedly forcing a Class 9 student to cut, skin, and clean a chicken during an examination. The shocking incident has triggered outrage among locals and authorities alike.

According to a report by PTI, Mohanlal Doda, a teacher at a government school in the Kotada area, allegedly asked student Rahul Kumar Pargi to abandon his exam midway and clean a chicken, which Doda intended to take home. Following widespread protests from villagers, state minister Babulal Kharari directed Sub-Divisional Officer Hasmukh Kumar to conduct an inquiry.

The investigation confirmed the accusations, with officials stating that Doda had indeed pressured the student during school hours. Further reports from locals revealed that the teacher had dismissed the school cook about a month ago, depriving students of mid-day meals since then. Based on the inquiry findings, the district education officer suspended Doda from duty.

Past Incidents Highlight Recurring Issues

This disturbing episode mirrors another incident from October 2024, where a government school teacher in Jaipur, Rekha Soni, was suspended after a video emerged showing her receiving a leg massage from a student during class. Following a swift inquiry, Soni was suspended for misconduct by the Department of Elementary Education.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win