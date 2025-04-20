Home
Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion On The Cards? Political Buzz Grows Ahead Of BMC Elections

Speculation over a political reunion between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray is gaining ground after a viral podcast and a symbolic handshake at Matoshree.

Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunion On The Cards? Political Buzz Grows Ahead Of BMC Elections


A surprising wave of political speculation has gripped Maharashtra following a viral podcast featuring Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Just hours after its release, Shiv Sena (UBT) posted a video featuring Uddhav Thackeray expressing willingness to set aside past disputes “in the interest of Maharashtra.” The video, which shows the two Thackeray cousins shaking hands outside Matoshree, has sparked hope and scepticism about a possible political reunion.

This potential Shiv Sena (UBT) MNS alliance, if it materializes, could reshape the political landscape in Maharashtra, particularly with crucial civic elections on the horizon. The Mumbai civic body, historically a stronghold of the Shiv Sena, is now a battleground for the BJP-led Mahayuti government. With the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction aggressively trying to take over, a Thackeray alliance may prove to be a game-changer.

Thackeray Unity and Marathi Pride

Amid growing criticism over the Mahayuti government’s move to make Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra’s primary schools, both Raj and Uddhav appear to be aligning on the issue of Marathi identity. This shared cause could become a rallying point for the cousins ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and other civic polls across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Nashik, and Pune.

The Big Question: Who Will Lead?

While the optics of unity are strong, several leaders from both parties have cautioned that a reunion is “easier said than done.” A fundamental trust deficit remains. “Who will be the leader?” asked a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. “Will Raj accept Uddhav’s leadership, or vice versa?”

MNS leader Sandip Desphande added, “In the past, we tried joining hands with Uddhav in 2014 and 2017, but he backed off both times. Any alliance must be unconditional.”

BJP in the Mix, MVA in the Balance

Political analyst Padmabhushan Deshpande noted that Raj Thackeray is reportedly also in talks with the BJP and Shinde. “There’s also the issue of Uddhav’s current alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Would Raj join MVA, or would Uddhav walk out? A triangular contest in the state looks more likely at this stage.”

If Uddhav and Raj contest together, they could split the Marathi vote in a way that might hurt both the BJP and the MVA or unify it in their favor, depending on public sentiment.

Past Grievances, Present Doubts

Despite their shared legacy, the personal and political rift between Raj and Uddhav runs deep. In 2017, Uddhav reportedly refused Raj’s offer to form an alliance and later welcomed MNS corporators into his fold. More recently, Raj was upset when Uddhav fielded a candidate against his son Amit Thackeray in Mahim during the 2024 Assembly polls a seat Raj hoped would be uncontested in return for not challenging Aaditya Thackeray in 2019.

A Sena (UBT) MP stated, “We don’t think Raj has forgiven Uddhav for Amit’s defeat. So everything that’s happening now is being viewed cautiously.”

For now, the video handshake and podcast nod to reconciliation have set tongues wagging. But political observers say it will take more than symbolism to bridge decades of rivalry. A united Thackeray front could dramatically alter the civic poll equations but only if both cousins are willing to let go of their political baggage.

