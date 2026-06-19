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Home > India News > Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Quit As Party Chief If Workers Lose Faith, Slams Rebel MPs And BJP If Workers Lose Faith, Slams Rebel MPs And BJP

Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Quit As Party Chief If Workers Lose Faith, Slams Rebel MPs And BJP If Workers Lose Faith, Slams Rebel MPs And BJP

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray said he is ready to step down as party president if workers lose faith in his leadership. His remarks come amid a major setback for the party after six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs reportedly rebelled and are expected to join the faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 23:46 IST

The ongoing political drama in Maharashtra has taken a new turn in which Shiv Sena UBT chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday i.e., 19th June 2026 has offered to step down from party president post if the workers and leadership no longer had faith in his leadership. Thackeray said he was willing to hand over the leadership of party to any worker if they felt that he was no longer fit to chair the party. 

While addressing the party cadres at the Shiv Sena Foundation Day, he said he was ready to appoint anyone the party chief and quit the post. However, he stated that he would not give up the fight for the party’s ideology. 

He stated, “I will not give up. But the day you feel I am not righteous for this position, I will leave.” 

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He continued that some people expected the party to lose hope but asserted that Shiv Sena UBT would continue its fight. Remembering the party founder Late Bal Thackeray, he said party workers were asking for directions and recalled that Balasheb has once instructed party members to take on those who betrayed the party. 

“Some people must be thinking that we will lose hope. But we will not. Some people are saying that I should give orders. Balasaheb had given an order earlier (to break those who ditch us),” Thackeray said, referring to the six Member of Parliament out of nine who are expected to ditch the party and even skipped the recent party’s parliamentary meeting. 

Six of the Uddhav Sena’s nine Lok Sabha MPs rebelled against the party leadership earlier this week, marking a significant political defeat for the party. The rebel MPs, who are allegedly preparing to join the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, skipped a critical parliamentary party meeting called by Thackeray on Thursday, further escalating the problem. 

Addressing at the foundation day, Thackeray apologised to voters over the exodus of MPs from his party. He said, “Today I apologise to voters because they voted for us, but our MPs left.” 

Referring rebels, consisting of those who have accused him of being inaccessible, he said Shiv Sena has made many leaders what they are today and questioned such allegations by asking how they had managed to win elections if he was unavailable. 

He further stated, “If for 30 years we were with the BJP and did not merge with the BJP, how will we merge with Congress?” He further stated that while the party had political and ideological differences with the Congress party in the past, the party had “never insulted Matoshree” and had honoured its commitments. While attacking the BJP and Modi government, he said that UPA was “better than the BJP’s Hindutava”. 

Also Read: Trinamool Crisis Latest Update: Why Did Mamata Banerjee’s Loyalist And Ex-Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick Quit All TMC Posts?

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Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Quit As Party Chief If Workers Lose Faith, Slams Rebel MPs And BJP If Workers Lose Faith, Slams Rebel MPs And BJP
Tags: shiv-sena-ubtuddhav thackeray

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Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Quit As Party Chief If Workers Lose Faith, Slams Rebel MPs And BJP If Workers Lose Faith, Slams Rebel MPs And BJP
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