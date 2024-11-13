Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘TV Fame’ Dig at Poll Officials Who Inspected His Bags; Devendra Fadnavis Responds

A video that has been going viral on social media is of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, where he confronts an election official waiting to search his brown duffel bag upon arrival in Latur district of Maharashtra, where he had gone canvassing for the November 20 assembly polls.

A video that has been going viral on social media is of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, where he confronts an election official waiting to search his brown duffel bag upon arrival in Latur district of Maharashtra, where he had gone canvassing for the November 20 assembly polls. The election official on Tuesday alleged this was for the second day in a row that the poll officials had frisked his bags, first during his helicopter landing in Wani, Yavatmal district, and then after landing in Ausa, Latur district.

Muck-raking and Demanding Accountability

In the video, Thackeray can be seen questioning the official, Mahesh Shani and asking for his name, ID card and appointment letter. He even insisted that the official show any money he was carrying in his own pockets. After Shani had conducted the inspection, Thackeray sarcastically said to Shani: “What do you want. I have no problem, don’t be shy. everyone’s names will appear on TV. You’ll be famous.”. no reason to be shy.”. He added, “I don’t have any problem with you. the only thing that concerns me. no, I am not angry with you. we should not do other peoples’ jobs.”.

Allegations of Bias

The Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that the Election Commission searched only the bags of opposition leaders and did nothing to the ones that ruling party leaders were allegedly carrying cash in to buy votes. In Latur, Thackeray’s bags were checked the next day again. Party leader Sanjay Raut said, “Our luggage, helicopter, private jet, cars. everything is checked. They search our homes too. but we don’t have a problem if it is done impartially. But, where Eknath Shinde and (Deputy Chief Ministers) Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are contesting, ₹25 crores have already reached.”.

The spokesperson of the Shinde faction responded to these claims saying that Chief Minister Shinde had faced similar checks without creating an “uproar.”

Fadnavis Calls Thackeray’s Response “Whining”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to Thackeray’s remarks, saying he was trying to distract voters with unnecessary protests over the bag checks. “What is wrong with checking bags? We even had our bags checked while campaigning. That’s too much frustration for nothing, said Fadnavis. “He is seeking votes by whining. His frustration is because he didn’t have a cause,” he said.

Read More : Thick Smog Disrupts Flights In Delhi And Punjab As AQI Worsens

devendra fadnavis Maharashtra Polls Uddhav Thackrey
