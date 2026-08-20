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Home > India News > Centre To Reconsider UGC Regulations 2026: What It Means For Students

Centre To Reconsider UGC Regulations 2026: What It Means For Students

The Union Government informed a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant that the controversial 2026 University Grants Commission (UGC) Promotion of Equity Regulations are under reconsideration.

Centre To Reconsider UGC Regulations 2026: What It Means For Students

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-20 19:31 IST

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, framed to address caste-based discrimination on university campuses, are being reconsidered. The development follows the top court’s decision to keep the regulations in abeyance over concerns about their scope and possible consequences.

Supreme Court Seeks UGC’s Detailed Response

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the regulations were “under reconsideration”.  The bench directed the UGC to file a comprehensive counter affidavit within four weeks. Petitioners will have two weeks thereafter to file their rejoinder, if any.

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Why Were the Rules Stayed?

On January 29, 2026, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the regulations, describing the framework as prima facie vague and warning that it could have “very sweeping consequences” and a potentially “dangerous impact”. The court had also raised concerns over the definition of “caste-based discrimination” under Regulation 3(c). Petitioners argued that the provision could create gaps in protection, particularly for students outside reserved categories who may also face caste-based discrimination.

2012 Rules Continue For Now

While putting the 2026 regulations on hold, the Supreme Court allowed the UGC’s 2012 regulations to remain in force until further orders. This provides an existing framework for addressing complaints of discrimination in higher educational institutions while the legal challenge continues.

Why Are the Regulations Important?

The 2026 framework was intended to strengthen institutional mechanisms against discrimination and promote equity on university campuses. Its formulation followed years of concerns over caste-based discrimination in higher education and demands for stronger safeguards for students.

What Happens Next?

The UGC must now submit its detailed response within four weeks, after which petitioners can file their rejoinder. The Centre’s reconsideration could result in the regulations being retained, modified or replaced. Until further orders, the 2026 regulations remain in abeyance and the 2012 framework continues to operate.

Also Read: ‘She Cheated on Me’: Lucknow Man kills Bank Manager Wife, His sister, Then Ends Life

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Centre To Reconsider UGC Regulations 2026: What It Means For Students
Tags: 2026 UGC Equity Regulationscampus caste discrimination rulesCentre reconsidering UGC ruleshome-hero-pos-4Supreme Court UGC caste guidelines stay

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Centre To Reconsider UGC Regulations 2026: What It Means For Students

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Centre To Reconsider UGC Regulations 2026: What It Means For Students
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