Monday, February 10, 2025
UGC Draft Regulations To Enhance Innovation, Inclusivity, And Autonomy In Higher Education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in his address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, highlighted the key features of the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in his address to the Lok Sabha on Monday, highlighted the key features of the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. These proposed regulations, which were circulated in January, aim to empower universities, enhance academic standards, and align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The minister emphasized that these regulations offer universities increased autonomy in selecting faculty and aim to promote inclusive development for state universities.

Focus on Empowering Universities and Faculty Selection

Pradhan stated that the draft regulations would give universities more power in the selection of teachers, ensuring a more flexible and dynamic system for faculty appointments. The new regulations empower state governments to decide on the selection process of teachers for colleges within their jurisdiction. The move aims to enhance flexibility and make the system more inclusive, especially for state universities.

“The draft UGC Regulations, 2025 provide more autonomy and inclusive development of the state universities,” Pradhan said. “It empowers state governments to decide on the selection process of teachers in colleges falling under their purview,” he added.

Criticism from Opposition Leaders

The new regulations have sparked criticism from opposition parties, particularly regarding provisions related to the appointment of vice-chancellors in state universities. Ministers from six opposition-ruled states, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, passed a 15-point resolution on February 5 rejecting the draft UGC norms. They argued that the regulations undermined the autonomy of state governments and raised concerns over the appointment of non-academics as vice-chancellors, fearing it could compromise academic integrity.

The opposition also expressed dissatisfaction with the removal of the Academic Performance Indicator (API) system, which evaluates teachers based on journal publications. The new evaluation system, they argue, allows too much discretion and could be misused.

Proposed Changes in Vice-Chancellor Appointments

The draft regulations also include significant changes in the process for appointing vice-chancellors. The proposed framework suggests that the chancellor or visitor of a university will establish a three-member search-cum-selection committee for appointing vice-chancellors. The committee will be chaired by the governor’s nominee, with the other members appointed by the UGC chairman and the university’s apex body.

The draft also opens the door for industry experts, senior professionals from public administration, and public sector undertakings to be considered for the role of vice-chancellor, which has raised concerns among critics about potential compromises in academic governance.

Shift Away from the Academic Performance Indicator (API) System

One of the most notable changes proposed in the draft UGC regulations is the removal of the API system, which was primarily focused on journal publications. In its place, the draft regulations introduce a more holistic framework for evaluating teachers. This new framework assesses teachers based on their “notable contributions” in various areas, including teaching in Indian languages and research in Indian Knowledge Systems. The new system aims to broaden the criteria for recruitment and promotion, encouraging a more inclusive approach to evaluating academic performance.

Pradhan defended the shift away from the API system, explaining that the new regulations allow universities to decide on the quality of research publications and the reputation of publishers based on input from external experts. This approach is expected to provide greater flexibility and allow for a more accurate assessment of a teacher’s contributions.

The draft regulations are also seen as a step toward transforming India’s education system and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 (Developed India by 2047). The UGC aims to provide quality education and research through these new regulations, thereby contributing to the country’s educational growth and development.

 A Step Toward a More Flexible and Inclusive Education System

The draft UGC regulations, while controversial, aim to modernize the higher education system, making it more inclusive, flexible, and dynamic. While the regulations grant more autonomy to universities in selecting faculty and making academic appointments, they also spark concerns about the centralization of power and the potential undermining of state autonomy. As the deadline for feedback on the regulations is extended until February 28, it remains to be seen whether these proposals will be implemented in their current form or undergo further revisions based on the feedback received.

