Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  UK and Indian Officials Hold High-Level Talks in Delhi to Advance Strategic Partnership

UK and Indian Officials Hold High-Level Talks in Delhi to Advance Strategic Partnership

The talks were led by Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

UK and Indian Officials Hold High-Level Talks in Delhi to Advance Strategic Partnership

Senior officials from the United Kingdom and India met in New Delhi on Tuesday for the annual UK-India Foreign Office Consultations, reaffirming their shared ambition to elevate one of the world’s key bilateral partnerships.


New Delhi: Senior officials from the United Kingdom and India met in New Delhi on Tuesday for the annual UK-India Foreign Office Consultations, reaffirming their shared ambition to elevate one of the world’s key bilateral partnerships.

Sir Oliver Robbins and Vikram Misri Lead Discussions

The consultations were led by Sir Oliver Robbins, Permanent Under-Secretary at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. This marks Sir Oliver’s first visit to India since his appointment as Head of the UK’s Diplomatic Service in January 2025.

The two sides reviewed progress made under the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has gained momentum since the last round of talks held in London in 2024.

India, UK Welcome Landmark Trade Deal

Both countries welcomed “the significant breakthroughs achieved across the full breadth of the partnership,” including the announcement of a historic trade deal on 6 May. The deal is expected to boost bilateral trade, supporting jobs and economic growth in both nations.

“Economic growth is the number one mission of the UK Government,” the statement read. The officials reiterated their commitment to implement the shared vision of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer for “an ambitious and future-facing partnership over the next decade”.

Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue Launched

A key highlight of this year’s consultations was the inaugural Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue. The dialogue focussed on enhancing collaboration in critical sectors such as defence, strategic technology and high-value exports, while also improving mutual understanding of regulatory systems.

Sir Oliver Robbins Highlights Importance of UK-India Ties

Speaking after the meeting, Sir Oliver Robbins said, “I’m delighted to be in India to help advance one of the UK’s most vital partnerships in the world. In a more complex world, there is strong ambition from both governments to take this partnership to even greater heights. I’m looking forward to working with Foreign Secretary Misri to make that a reality.”

During his visit, Sir Oliver is also scheduled to meet with several government officials, including those working on G20-related priorities and home affairs.

Sir Oliver Robbins serves as the UK’s top diplomat and most senior adviser to the Foreign Secretary. He oversees the global operations of the FCDO, including the UK’s embassies and high commissions.

