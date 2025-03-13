A British woman was allegedly raped by a man, who she met on social media at a hotel in Delhi. Things got worse when she was molested by another person in the hotel lift while seeking help. Police have arrested both the accused in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, the victim had been communicating regularly with the accused through a social media platform. After developing a friendship, she travelled to India to meet him in person. Upon her arrival, she checked into a hotel in Mahipalpur, a locality close to Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Details of the incident

The accused visited the woman at her hotel on Tuesday. However, a disagreement broke out between them when she sensed that he was trying to behave inappropriately toward her, as per the media reports. The situation escalated, leading to the alleged sexual assault.

Shaken by the incident, the victim sought help within the hotel premises. However, as she took the lift, another individual molested her, compounding her trauma.

Police action and probe underway

Following the woman’s complaint, Delhi Police launched an investigation and swiftly arrested both the accused. Authorities are conducting further inquiries to ensure justice is served. This incident raises serious concerns regarding the safety of foreign tourists visiting India. Law enforcement agencies have reiterated their commitment to ensuring strict action against perpetrators of crimes against women.

The police have assured that the investigation is being carried out with the utmost urgency. Further details will emerge as the case progresses, and authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant while engaging with strangers online.

