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Home > India News > Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

His remarks came at the third Sir Syed Lecture on justice under the Indian Constitution, following the Delhi High Court’s rejection of their bail pleas last month.Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid bail, Sharjeel Imam bail, former Supreme Court judge, Delhi riots case, 2020 Delhi riots, Delhi High Court, UAPA case

Dhulia has said that, in his personal opinion, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam should have been granted bail much earlier in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. (Source:X)
Dhulia has said that, in his personal opinion, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam should have been granted bail much earlier in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 13:22 IST

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia has said that, in his personal opinion, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam should have been granted bail much earlier in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Both have remained in jail as undertrial prisoners for over six years, with their bail pleas recently rejected by the Delhi High Court. Justice Dhulia shared his views while delivering the third Sir Syed Lecture on the theme of justice under the Indian Constitution. He clarified that his remarks on the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam represented his personal opinion.

Justice Dhulia on Bail and Prolonged Detention

Speaking at the lecture, the former Supreme Court judge expressed the view that Khalid and Imam should have secured bail much earlier, bringing attention to the issue of prolonged detention of undertrial prisoners. His comments come amid continuing legal proceedings in the case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020. Last month, the Delhi High Court rejected the bail pleas filed by Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar, and Imam in the case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The case stems from FIR No. 59/2020, registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The FIR invokes provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, along with offences under the UAPA.

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Remarks on Retired Judges and Political Participation

During the lecture, Justice Dhulia also commented on the appointment of retired judges to political positions. He observed that governments led by different political parties had followed the practice. He further urged citizens to participate actively in political life, including those who claim to have little or no interest in politics. Justice Dhulia emphasised the importance of public engagement with politics, encouraging people not to remain detached from the political process. His remarks touched on broader questions concerning constitutional justice, judicial independence and citizens’ participation in democracy, alongside the debate over prolonged pre-trial detention in high-profile cases.
Also Read: Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia
Tags: 2020 Delhi riotsdelhi high courtDelhi riots caseformer-supreme-court-judgehome-hero-pos-4justice sudhanshu dhuliaSharjeel ImamSharjeel Imam bailUAPA CaseUmar KhalidUmar Khalid bail

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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Should Have Got Bail Much Earlier: Former SC Judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia

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