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Home > India News > Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea

Defence Counsel Pais relied on a Supreme Court judgment in support of his submissions. He also pointed out that charges in the case have not yet been framed and that prosecution witnesses are yet to be examined.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju argued against granting bail to Khalid. (Pic: ANI)
Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju argued against granting bail to Khalid. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 12:49 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The Delhi Police opposed Umar Khalid’s bail plea during the hearing. Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju argued against granting bail to Khalid.
 
Raju referred to a recent Supreme Court judgment in which five accused were granted bail, arguing that the relief was based on an accused-specific assessment of their alleged roles.
 
The ASG referred to paragraph 13 of the Supreme Court judgment and submitted that the five accused who secured bail had relied, among other things, on the case of Gulafisha Fatima and their allegedly limited roles in the larger conspiracy case.
 
Arguments made on behalf of Umar Khalid
 
Appearing for Umar Khalid, Senior Advocate Trideep Pais argued that there had been three “small changes in circumstances” since the earlier proceedings concerning Khalid’s bail.
 
Pais relied on a Supreme Court judgment in support of his submissions. He also pointed out that charges in the case have not yet been framed and that prosecution witnesses are yet to be examined.
 
Despite these submissions, the Delhi High Court rejected the bail pleas of both Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.
The case against Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam is connected February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, in which 53 people were killed. The violence took place during protests and counter-protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
 
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is investigating what it calls a ‘larger conspiracy’ behind the violence. The police registered the case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with other criminal provisions. According to prosecution, the violence was the result of a ‘wider conspiracy’ involving mobilisation around protest sites and planned road blockades. 
 
Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were subsequently added as accused through a supplementary chargesheet. The case against them includes allegations under the UAPA and provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, rioting, murder and promoting enmity, among other offences. 
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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea

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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea

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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea

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Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea

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