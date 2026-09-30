Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to Remain in Jail as Delhi High Court Rejects Their Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The Delhi Police opposed Umar Khalid’s bail plea during the hearing. Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju argued against granting bail to Khalid.

Raju referred to a recent Supreme Court judgment in which five accused were granted bail, arguing that the relief was based on an accused-specific assessment of their alleged roles.

The ASG referred to paragraph 13 of the Supreme Court judgment and submitted that the five accused who secured bail had relied, among other things, on the case of Gulafisha Fatima and their allegedly limited roles in the larger conspiracy case.

Arguments made on behalf of Umar Khalid

Appearing for Umar Khalid, Senior Advocate Trideep Pais argued that there had been three “small changes in circumstances” since the earlier proceedings concerning Khalid’s bail.

Pais relied on a Supreme Court judgment in support of his submissions. He also pointed out that charges in the case have not yet been framed and that prosecution witnesses are yet to be examined.

Despite these submissions, the Delhi High Court rejected the bail pleas of both Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.