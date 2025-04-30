Home
UN Chief Dials Down The Heat: Urges India And Pakistan to Step Back From The Brink, Warns Of ‘Catastrophic Consequences’ If Tensions Boil Over

UN Chief called both India and Pakistan, urging immediate de-escalation to prevent further conflict escalation.

UN Chief Dials Down The Heat: Urges India And Pakistan to Step Back From The Brink, Warns Of 'Catastrophic Consequences' If Tensions Boil Over

UN Chief Speaks to India, Pakistan Leaders, Warns of 'Catastrophic Consequences'


Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held separate telephone conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Guterres strongly condemned the attack and underscored the importance of justice and accountability through lawful means. He expressed concern over the rising hostility between the two nuclear-armed nations and warned that any confrontation could have “catastrophic consequences.” At a press briefing on Tuesday, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that the Secretary-General reiterated his offer to assist with de-escalation efforts and emphasized that the region and the world cannot afford further conflict between India and Pakistan.

Guterres Condemns Attack, Urges Lawful Accountability

“The Secretary General reiterated strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir,” Dujarric said. “The Secretary General noted the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means.”

Dujarric added that Guterres remains deeply concerned about the high level of tension and highlighted the risk of tragic consequences if the situation escalates. “He also underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences,” he said.

UN Offers Good Offices for De-escalation

“The Secretary General offered his good offices to support any de-escalation efforts,” Dujarric noted. “The region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for those two countries and for the world as a whole.”

India, Pakistan Respond to UN Secretary-General

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said, “Received a call from UN SG Antonio Guterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice.”

Sharif, in his post on X, wrote, “Had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. I reaffirmed Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, rejected baseless Indian accusations, and called for a transparent and neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident… Pakistan remains committed to peace, but will defend its sovereignty with full force if challenged.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

