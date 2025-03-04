Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk Questions India’s Democracy Over The Situation In Manipur And Kashmir, India Responds

In the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council, India's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva responded strongly that the democratic values of the country remain unbeaten.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk Questions India’s Democracy Over The Situation In Manipur And Kashmir, India Responds


In the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva responded strongly that the democratic values of the country remain unbeaten. Comments made by UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk on the situation of Manipur and Kashmir that it is thriving democracy.

“As the world’s largest democracy, India continues to be a healthy, vibrant, and pluralistic society. Unfounded and baseless remarks stand in stark contrast to the ground realities,” Bagchi stated.

India Defends Progress in Jammu & Kashmir

Addressing the reference to Jammu and Kashmir, Bagchi criticized the report’s characterization of the region, saying it failed to recognize the significant improvements in peace and governance.

“Ironically, in a year that witnessed record voter turnout in provincial elections, a booming tourism sector, and rapid development in Jammu & Kashmir, the UN’s assessment appears outdated. The global update itself is in need of an update,” he remarked.

Turk had also expressed concerns over violence and displacement in Manipur, calling for peacebuilding efforts based on dialogue and human rights. While India acknowledged its commitment to addressing regional challenges, Bagchi rejected any external interference, reaffirming that India’s institutions are fully capable of handling internal matters.

Rejecting Claims on Press Freedom and Human Rights

Turk also highlighted concerns about press freedom and restrictive laws, particularly in Kashmir, suggesting that journalists and human rights defenders face harassment and arbitrary detention. In response, India emphasized that its legal and democratic frameworks ensure free speech and civic participation, adding that such concerns are misplaced and misrepresent the situation on the ground.

Reiterating its commitment to human rights, India maintained that any international commentary should be based on facts rather than assumptions. The country urged a more informed understanding of its governance and democratic ethos.

India's Democracy MANIPUR UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk

