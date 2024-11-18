Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, made her first public appearance at the Ocean Literacy Dialogues (OLD) as part of her Hope Tour at the CSMVS Museum in Mumbai. She presented the inaugural address, “The GREAT Talk,” at the event. The event was organized by the Jane Goodall Institute India (JGII) in collaboration with UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), British Council, the CSMVS Museum, and UNESCO India.

This groundbreaking event marked the first Ocean Literacy Dialogue in India, as part of the UN Ocean Decade-endorsed Ocean Literacy with All programme. With over 7,500 kilometres of coastline, India had a critical role in the global effort to protect and sustain the ocean.

The event incorporated the British Council’s GREAT Talks series, which showcased esteemed UK professionals in various fields, including science, arts, environment, and creative industries. After four successful virtual talks with over 2,000 attendees, the event reinforced the UK-India partnership in promoting ocean literacy and conservation.

JGII’s engagement with Ocean Literacy had begun three years earlier with the launch of its distinctive programme, Roots & Shoots – Oceans Are Us. While the ocean covered nearly three-quarters of the Earth’s surface, it had historically received limited attention within environmental awareness initiatives.

Impact Of Climate Change

However, as the impacts of climate change and the overwhelming challenge of human-generated waste became critical global issues, JGII sought to place the ocean at the forefront of environmental discourse. Despite its vastness, the ocean is finite, its resources limited, and the damage inflicted may soon be irreversible. Yet, there remained hope—hope driven by education, research, and personal engagement, which connected children to the wonders of the natural world. This hope lay in fostering a relationship with nature that encouraged its appreciation and protection. The Oceans Are Us programme, introduced in schools across India, was designed to achieve precisely this.

The Mumbai Ocean Literacy Dialogues were set to be a landmark event, bringing together a distinguished assembly of scientists, dignitaries, educators, students, conservationists, artists, policymakers, and local communities. The dialogues addressed critical issues such as the threats to ocean health, the integration of traditional knowledge in conservation efforts, and the role of art in galvanizing collective action toward ocean stewardship.

Creating Awareness About Oceans

Dr. Jane Goodall had said, “We depend on our ocean for the future of life on earth, and our ocean depends on us to heal the harm we have inflicted on Mother Earth. Let’s join our hearts, hands, and minds to heal her. In doing so, she will heal us. It’s not too late.”

Shweta Naik, Executive Director of Jane Goodall Institute India, stated, “Organizing India’s first Ocean Literacy Dialogue in Mumbai was about more than just inspiring young people—it was about engaging everyone to understand the profound role our ocean plays in sustaining life on Earth. It was a call to recognize why the ocean matters, how it nurtures us, and the urgent need to act collectively to protect it. With the wisdom of Dr. Jane Goodall and the insights of Francesca Santoro, we came together to ignite a deeper commitment to safeguarding our blue planet for generations to come.”

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council, expressed, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Jane Goodall for her inspiring GREAT Talk. At the British Council, we remained steadfast in our commitment to deepening UK-India links through initiatives like GREAT Talks with inspiring leaders from the UK such as Dame Jane Goodall.

Supporting young people to take joint action on environmental preservation was one of the objectives of our global Climate Connection initiative. Working alongside partners, we addressed pressing shared challenges, from safeguarding our oceans to promoting sustainable fashion to developing essential skills in science communication, advocacy, and collaborative problem-solving.”

Francesca Santoro, Programme Specialist for Ocean Literacy at UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Ocean Commission, said, “The Ocean is the defining feature of our planet. It gives us oxygen and food. It regulates our climate and is an incredible source of inspiration for many cultures around the world.

However, the majority of people were not fully aware of the critical role it played for our future. These dialogues helped everyone understand how we are all inextricably interconnected to the ocean. We at UNESCO were particularly pleased to connect with ocean literacy initiatives happening in different countries and regions around the world. It was very important to adapt ocean literacy messages to ensure they were relevant for people belonging to specific cultures.”

