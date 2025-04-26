Home
UN Security Council Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demands Justice

In a unified and forceful response, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has denounced the recent terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir that took place on April 22, claiming the lives of at least 26 individuals and injuring many others.

The attack, which has sparked global condemnation, drew a pointed reaction from the UNSC in a press statement issued on April 25.

Global Solidarity in the Face of Violence

Jerome Bonnafont of France, who currently holds the presidency of the Council, conveyed the Council’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and extended support to the governments of India and Nepal.

He also expressed hopes for the swift recovery of those injured in what was termed a “reprehensible act of terrorism.”

The UNSC reiterated that terrorism, in all its manifestations, remains a serious threat to peace and security worldwide. It condemned the deliberate targeting of civilians, underscoring that no cause—whether political, religious, or ideological—can justify such violence.

With tensions persisting in conflict-ridden areas like Jammu and Kashmir, the attack has once again spotlighted the urgency of a coordinated global response to terrorism.

Pushing for Accountability

In its statement, the Council stressed the necessity of holding the attackers and their backers accountable. This includes not only the individuals directly involved but also those who organized, financed, or supported the operation.

Calling for international cooperation, the Council encouraged nations to act under existing international laws and Security Council resolutions to pursue justice.

This includes sharing intelligence, pursuing extradition of suspects, and disrupting financial pipelines that fund terrorism.

Such measures, the Council emphasized, are crucial to ensuring that those responsible do not escape with impunity.

A Call for a Lawful and United Approach

The UNSC also reiterated that terrorism can never be legitimized under any pretext. It called on member states to address the threat using a comprehensive approach that respects international legal frameworks, including human rights and humanitarian obligations.

Referring to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the Council emphasized the importance of upholding both security and civil liberties in the global fight against terrorism.

As international concern over terrorist activity intensifies, the UNSC’s firm response to the Jammu and Kashmir attack serves as a strong reminder of the shared responsibility nations hold in combating this threat together.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Security Forces Nab Two Terror Associates In J&K’s Kulgam District

 

