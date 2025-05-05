UN Security Council Holds Emergency Talks on India-Pakistan Tensions

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) began closed-door consultations on May 5 to discuss escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed neighbors. The meeting was requested by Pakistan, which currently holds a non-permanent seat on the 15-member Council.

Greece, serving as the Council’s president for May, scheduled the session after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the situation, calling it “the highest tensions in years.”

Why Now? Recent Events Fueling the Crisis

The emergency talks follow:

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen.

A sharp rise in military posturing from both sides.

Pakistan’s push for international intervention.

Guterres, speaking before the meeting, said:

“It pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point… Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means.”

What Happens in a Closed-Door UNSC Meeting?

Unlike formal public UNSC sessions, this discussion took place in a private consultations room, not the main chamber. Key details:

Khaled Mohamed Khiari (UN Assistant Secretary-General) briefed members.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad may speak to media afterward.

No binding resolutions expected—just diplomatic discussions.

Guterres’ Urgent Plea: “Step Back from the Brink”

The UN chief warned:

“Now is the time for maximum restraint… A military solution is no solution.”

He offered UN mediation but stressed that de-escalation must come from both sides.

Will This Change Anything? Experts Weigh In

Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former UN envoy, told PTI:

“No consequential outcome can be expected from a discussion where a party to the conflict seeks to shape perceptions by using its Council membership. India will parry such Pakistani efforts.”

Who’s in the Room?

Permanent members (with veto power): US, UK, France, Russia, China

Non-permanent members: Pakistan, Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Panama, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia.