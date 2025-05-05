‘Unacceptable Imagery and Threatening Language’: India Strongly Protests Parade in Canada Amid Hopes for Better Ties

India isn’t happy with what went down in Toronto over the weekend. On Sunday, a parade in the Canadian city featured some disturbing images and slogans that took direct aim at Indian leaders — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event reportedly included pro-Khalistan content and what Indian officials are calling “threatening language” along with “unacceptable imagery.”

In response, India quickly summoned officials from the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest.

“Unacceptable Imagery and Threatening Language”

According to official sources, India made its displeasure very clear during the meeting.

“We conveyed our concerns in the strongest terms to the Canadian High Commission regarding the parade held in Toronto, where unacceptable imagery and threatening language were used against our leadership and Indian citizens residing in Canada,” one of the sources said.

New Delhi Demands Action

India also repeated its long-standing demand: that Canada crack down on people who are spreading hate and pushing a separatist Khalistani agenda.

“We once again call on the Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements who spread hatred and advocate extremism and separatist agenda,” the official added.

This isn’t a new complaint from India — tensions over pro-Khalistan groups operating in Canada have been a major sticking point for years.

A Relationship Already on Thin Ice

The timing of this incident is especially sensitive. India-Canada ties have been shaky ever since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being potentially involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar — a known Khalistani separatist — in Canada last year.

That accusation, made in September 2023, shocked New Delhi. India strongly denied the claim, calling it “absurd.” But the fallout was serious.

In October, India pulled back High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and five other diplomats from Canada. Not long after, Canada saw several of its own diplomats asked to leave India.

A New Chapter With Mark Carney?

Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse, there’s been a possible change in direction.

Canada recently elected a new Prime Minister — Mark Carney, a former economist and political newcomer. He led the Liberal Party to victory in the general elections, beating the odds in a race held amid tensions with the U.S. over tariffs.

Carney’s win is being seen as a fresh chance to fix the strained relationship with India. Many in New Delhi are hopeful that he’ll take a different approach from Trudeau.

Signs of Progress Before the Parade Flare-Up

In recent months, there were already some signs of a thaw. Security officials from both sides had started talking again. There was even talk of naming new high commissioners in both countries.

After Trudeau stepped down, India made it clear it was open to mending ties — but only if there was respect and trust on both sides.

“The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the licence that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in that country,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said back in March.