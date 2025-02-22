Unacceptable, Says India As It Claps Back Turkish President’s Kashmir Push During Pakistan Visit

Erdogan made his comments during a visit to Islamabad following discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This statement marked a departure from his two-year silence on the Kashmir issue.

India firmly rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent call for resolving the Kashmir issue in line with a UN resolution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed strong disapproval, lodging a formal protest with the Turkish ambassador over what it termed as “unwarranted and unacceptable” remarks.

Erdogan’s Comments Spark Diplomatic Tension

Erdogan made his comments during a visit to Islamabad following discussions with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This statement marked a departure from his two-year silence on the Kashmir issue, which he had avoided in international forums like the UN General Assembly.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In response, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We reject such objectionable comments on matters internal to India.”

India Defends Its Stance on Kashmir

India reiterated its stance that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country, emphasizing that no foreign nation has the right to comment on its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Jaiswal added, “Such unwarranted statements are unacceptable. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.”

Jaiswal criticized Erdogan for not addressing Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism against India.

He stated, “Instead of commenting on India’s internal matters, it would have been more appropriate to call out Pakistan’s policy of using cross-border terrorism, which remains the biggest threat to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

India also dismissed Pakistan’s parliamentary resolution urging a plebiscite in Kashmir. Jaiswal reiterated, “Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, it always has been, and it will remain so.”

Impact on SAARC Relations

The issue of cross-border terrorism also influenced India’s stance on reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Bangladesh’s interim government has advocated for SAARC’s revival, but India opposed it, arguing that it would “normalize terrorism” supported by Pakistan.

SAARC has been inactive since India withdrew from the 2016 summit following a terrorist attack in Kashmir.

The controversy over Erdogan’s remarks and India’s strong rebuttal highlight the ongoing diplomatic tensions surrounding the Kashmir issue. As India maintains its firm position on Kashmir’s status and cross-border terrorism, relations with Turkey and Pakistan continue to face challenges.

ALSO READ: Is 44-Year-Old Kash Patel Married? Here’s When The New FBI Director First Met His Life Partner