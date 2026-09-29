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Home > India News > ‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Plea, Judge Rajni Ranga’s Emotional Letter-‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood, but…’

‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Plea, Judge Rajni Ranga’s Emotional Letter-‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood, but…’

A Delhi court sentenced the accused in a POCSO case involving a seven-year-old girl to imprisonment for the rest of his natural life.

The accused, identified as Sumit Shakya, was convicted in the case under the POCSO Act (Via X)
The accused, identified as Sumit Shakya, was convicted in the case under the POCSO Act (Via X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 19:20 IST

A 10-year-old rape survivor’s plea that the man she called “uncle” should remain in jail until he grew old has drawn attention after a Delhi judge wrote her a personal message following the verdict. The Delhi High Court has now directed that the message be delivered to the child along with Rs 10.50 lakh in compensation. The case dates back to July 2023, when the girl was 7-years-old. The accused, identified as Sumit Shakya, was convicted in the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: What The Girl Told Court

During the proceedings, the child expressed her wish that the man she called “uncle” should remain in jail until he became old. After the trial, Additional Sessions Judge Rajni Ranga of the Rohini POCSO court addressed the girl directly in a message attached to the judgment. The judge told her that the court had heard her plea and that the accused had been sentenced to imprisonment for the rest of his natural life. The message also praised the child for speaking about the abuse and appearing before the court.

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‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood’

In her note, Judge Ranga acknowledged that the court could not restore the childhood the girl had lost. She encouraged the child to return to school, make friends, laugh, play and dream, while assuring her that her courage would be remembered. The Delhi High Court later described the note as a “message of courage” and directed that it reach the survivor or her family.

What Has Court Said?

The High Court passed the order directing the North-West Delhi District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to print and deliver the message within two weeks. The compensation of Rs 10.50 lakh fixed by the trial court is also to be provided to the child. The accused was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the rest of his natural life for aggravated sexual assault and received an additional sentence for criminal intimidation. The High Court has declined, at this stage, to suspend his sentence while his appeal is pending, citing the evidence, including forensic material.
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‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Plea, Judge Rajni Ranga’s Emotional Letter-‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood, but…’
Tags: 10-year-old rape survivorchild rape survivorDelhi High Court latest newsDelhi Rape CaseJudge Rajni RangaPOCSO case DelhiRajni Ranga emotional letterSumit Shakya

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‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Plea, Judge Rajni Ranga’s Emotional Letter-‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood, but…’

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‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Plea, Judge Rajni Ranga’s Emotional Letter-‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood, but…’

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‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Plea, Judge Rajni Ranga’s Emotional Letter-‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood, but…’
‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Plea, Judge Rajni Ranga’s Emotional Letter-‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood, but…’
‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Plea, Judge Rajni Ranga’s Emotional Letter-‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood, but…’
‘Uncle Ko Jail Mein Budha…’: 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Plea, Judge Rajni Ranga’s Emotional Letter-‘We Cannot Give You Back Your Childhood, but…’
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