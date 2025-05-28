Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
‘Uncultured Behaviour’: BJP’s Yediyurappa Slams Kamal Haasan Over Kannada-Tamil Remark

Yediyurappa accused Kamal Haasan of arrogance, historical ignorance, and ingratitude towards the Kannada film industry, demanding an unconditional public apology.

BJP Karnataka State President B.Y. Vijayendra Yediyurappa has strongly condemned actor and politician Kamal Haasan over his recent remark claiming that “Kannada has its roots in Tamil.” Yediyurappa called the statement a direct insult to the Kannada language and the pride of 6.5 crore Kannadigas.

Taking to social media platform X, the BJP leader from Shikaripura demanded an unconditional apology from Kamal Haasan, accusing him of displaying “arrogance” and “ingratitude” toward the Kannada-speaking community, despite having acted in Kannada films.

“One should love one’s mother tongue, but showing disrespect in its name is uncultured behaviour,” Yediyurappa said. “Especially artists should have a culture of respecting every language. Kamal Haasan has insulted Kannada by dragging actor Shivarajkumar into glorifying Tamil.”

Yediyurappa, who is also the son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, asserted that Kannada is a historically rich and globally respected language with a legacy spanning more than 2,500 years.

“Kannada has been a prominent and respected language in India and across the world for centuries. Kamal Haasan, who once benefited from Kannada cinema, has now forgotten that generosity. His statement is proof of his ungratefulness,” he wrote.

Hurting religious sentiments

Further escalating the criticism, Yediyurappa accused Haasan of repeatedly hurting religious sentiments and creating divisions under the guise of regional pride.

“Kamal Haasan has consistently insulted Hinduism and hurt religious sentiments in recent years. Now, by belittling Kannada, he has attacked the self-respect of millions of Kannadigas,” the BJP MLA added.

He also questioned Haasan’s credibility to make linguistic claims, stating:

“Kamal Haasan is not a historian to decide which language originated from which. Kannada is a symbol of prosperity and harmony, and Kannadigas have always defended their language and culture with dignity.”

The controversy has sparked a heated debate on language, identity, and cultural pride in South India, with several Kannada language advocates rallying behind Yediyurappa’s statement and demanding a public apology from the Tamil actor-politician.

ALSO READ: Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours

