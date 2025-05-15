Home
Understanding ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’, Congress Is All Set To Launch In Bihar Today

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will be launching the 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' campaign in Darbhanga, Bihar, marking a significant push by the party towards engaging with the youth on issues of education and employment.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday will be launching the ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ campaign in Darbhanga, Bihar, marking a significant push by the party towards engaging with the youth on issues of education and employment. The initiative comes just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Taking to social media, the Bihar Congress said, “Education justice begins in Bihar from May 15! Rahul Gandhi is bringing ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ … a voice for the rights of the youth! Now students will get their degrees on time and secure jobs! Now no debt, you will get your rights based on your ability!”

A Statewide Campaign Rooted in Youth Concerns

The campaign, announced by Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, will span the entire state and aims to spotlight issues of education, unemployment, and representation. “Congress leaders will talk to people from different communities, gather feedback, and prepare a ‘Nyay Patra’ ahead of the state elections,” Kumar said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit colleges, hostels, and universities during this phase of the campaign. His outreach follows growing student unrest in Bihar, particularly after the police crackdown on aspirants protesting irregularities in the BPSC TRE 3.0 results. On May 7, protesters demanding a resolution to vacant teaching posts and flawed results were lathi-charged near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence.

Earlier in April, Rahul Gandhi had joined the NSUI-led ‘Palayan Roko Naukri Do’ rally in Begusarai, further underlining Congress’ strategy to connect with Bihar’s youth.

With the assembly elections approaching, ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ is poised to be a central plank in Congress’ campaign narrative in the state.

