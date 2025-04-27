Undertrial Prisoner Accused Of Rape Marries Survivor Inside Odisha Jail

The groom, identified as Surya Kant Behera from Gochhabadi village under Polasara police station limits, tied the knot with the 22-year-old woman in the presence of their families, dignitaries, and jail officials.

In a rare and emotional event, a 26-year-old undertrial prisoner accused of rape married the survivor inside the premises of the Kodala sub-jail in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday.

The jail premises were decked up for the occasion, giving it a festive appearance.

According to officials, Behera was working in Surat, Gujarat, before being arrested in November last year. A misunderstanding between the families of the couple led the woman to file a rape complaint against him. However, after several months, both families reconciled, and the couple decided to formalize their relationship through marriage.

“After getting the necessary permission from the authorities and ensuring all legal formalities were completed, we coordinated their marriage inside the jail,” said Tarinisen Dehury, Jailor of Kodala Sub-Jail.

The groom arrived at the wedding venue in a specially decorated electric vehicle arranged by the jail officials. The marriage ceremony followed traditional Hindu rituals, with blessings from elders and the presence of well-wishers. All wedding expenses, including the groom’s attire, were covered by the families of the bride and groom.

“We only facilitated the marriage,” clarified Dehury.

Post the wedding ceremony, Surya Kant Behera was taken back into custody, while the bride returned home. The families now hope that Behera will soon be released, allowing the newlyweds to start their life together outside prison walls.

“We are happy that they are united. We hope he will be released soon, and they will have a happy married life,” said Bhaskar Behera, the groom’s father.

