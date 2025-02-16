Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat

Bengaluru is experiencing unusually high temperatures, surpassing Delhi in daytime heat. According to the Indian Express, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3°C on Thursday—2.7°C above normal—while Delhi remained cooler at 29°C. This unexpected shift indicates an early arrival of summer in Bengaluru.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite scorching afternoons, Bengaluru’s nights retain a hint of winter, with the minimum temperature dropping to 17.1°C, slightly below normal. In contrast, Delhi recorded a significantly colder night at 10°C.

Bengaluru’s Rising Heat: A Trend Over the Years

The Indian Express reported that Bengaluru’s February temperatures have historically averaged around 30.9°C (max) and 17.6°C (min) over the last 30 years (1990-2020). However, recent years show an increasing trend, with February highs often reaching between 33°C and 35.5°C. The warmest February day on record was February 17, 2005, when temperatures soared to 35.9°C, while the coldest was February 6, 1884, at a chilling 9.6°C.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that temperatures are currently above normal not only in Bengaluru but also in Chitradurga, Chintamani, and Mysuru. Weekend forecasts predict Bengaluru’s temperature could climb to 34°C, reinforcing concerns about an early summer onset.

What Lies Ahead?

With Bengaluru set to remain warmer than Delhi for the next few days, the city’s residents may have to brace for even hotter conditions. While Delhi is expected to maintain pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies and a maximum of 29°C, Bengaluru’s clear skies and soaring temperatures signal a shift towards summer much earlier than expected.

ALSO READ: BJP’s National President Election Postponed as State President Elections Fall Behind