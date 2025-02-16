Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat

Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat

Bengaluru’s temperature hit 33.3°C, surpassing Delhi’s 29°C. IMD warns of rising heat, signaling an early summer onset. Warmer days ahead for Bengalureans.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat


Bengaluru is experiencing unusually high temperatures, surpassing Delhi in daytime heat. According to the Indian Express, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3°C on Thursday—2.7°C above normal—while Delhi remained cooler at 29°C. This unexpected shift indicates an early arrival of summer in Bengaluru.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite scorching afternoons, Bengaluru’s nights retain a hint of winter, with the minimum temperature dropping to 17.1°C, slightly below normal. In contrast, Delhi recorded a significantly colder night at 10°C.

Bengaluru’s Rising Heat: A Trend Over the Years

The Indian Express reported that Bengaluru’s February temperatures have historically averaged around 30.9°C (max) and 17.6°C (min) over the last 30 years (1990-2020). However, recent years show an increasing trend, with February highs often reaching between 33°C and 35.5°C. The warmest February day on record was February 17, 2005, when temperatures soared to 35.9°C, while the coldest was February 6, 1884, at a chilling 9.6°C.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that temperatures are currently above normal not only in Bengaluru but also in Chitradurga, Chintamani, and Mysuru. Weekend forecasts predict Bengaluru’s temperature could climb to 34°C, reinforcing concerns about an early summer onset.

What Lies Ahead?

With Bengaluru set to remain warmer than Delhi for the next few days, the city’s residents may have to brace for even hotter conditions. While Delhi is expected to maintain pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies and a maximum of 29°C, Bengaluru’s clear skies and soaring temperatures signal a shift towards summer much earlier than expected.

ALSO READ: BJP’s National President Election Postponed as State President Elections Fall Behind

Filed under

Bengaluru hotter than Delhi Bengaluru temperature today Bengaluru weather update

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

Union Sports Minister Leads Fit India Sunday Cycle Rally Against Obesity

Union Sports Minister Leads Fit India Sunday Cycle Rally Against Obesity

‘Tehrvi’ Turns Festive As ‘Dead Man’ Walks In After His Kumbh Adventure

‘Tehrvi’ Turns Festive As ‘Dead Man’ Walks In After His Kumbh Adventure

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage

“Faaltu Hai Kumbh”: Lalu Yadav On New Delhi Stampede

“Faaltu Hai Kumbh”: Lalu Yadav On New Delhi Stampede

Entertainment

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox