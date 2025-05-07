Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
UNGA President Urges India, Pakistan To De-Escalate Tensions, Calls For Dialogue

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Philemon Yang, President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on Wednesday urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate rising hostilities and engage in peaceful dialogue. Addressing the ongoing tensions between the two countries, Yang expressed “grave concern” over the situation and appealed for restraint from both sides. “I urge both nations to exercise utmost restraint and take immediate steps toward de-escalation,” he said. Yang’s remarks come amid a backdrop of increased cross-border shelling, military action, and heightened political rhetoric between the nuclear-armed neighbours following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

Yang Condemns Terrorism, Urges Diplomatic Measures

While calling for calm, Yang took a strong stance against terrorism. “I strongly condemn all forms of terrorism, including attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he stated. He emphasized that such acts pose a direct threat to international peace and security, and he reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to supporting member states in their efforts to counter terrorism within the framework of international law.

India-Pakistan Tensions Intensify Post Operation Sindoor

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation followed the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 10 family members of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. In response, Pakistan has carried out multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, leading to military and civilian casualties.

UN Leadership Emphasizes Dialogue Over Conflict

Philemon Yang reiterated the UN’s position on peaceful resolution of conflicts. “Dialogue and diplomacy must guide our actions,” he said, urging both India and Pakistan to avoid further escalation and to resume diplomatic engagement. Yang called on regional and international actors to support efforts for peace and stability in South Asia through constructive dialogue.

