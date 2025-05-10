Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties

Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties

Pakistan reportedly struck 26 locations across India, leading to a retaliatory response. Intermittent firing is ongoing along several points of the Line of Control (LoC).

Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties

Unidentified Debris Recovered in Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties


In the early hours of Saturday morning, fragments of unknown debris were discovered scattered across the Lasjan area in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident sparked concern among local residents but fortunately resulted in no injuries or casualties.

Early Morning Explosion Alarms Locals

The debris was found lodged between several homes, raising immediate alarm among those living nearby. Residents said the incident took place around 5:45 am.

A local named Ashraf recounted hearing a sudden explosion followed by a strange sight in the sky.

“There was a loud explosion at 5.45 am…Following that, we came here…There was an object found lying here…We called up the Local Head, who then called up the Police. They came and retrieved it then. We didn’t know what it was…There are no casualties”, he told ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police arrived at the location shortly after being alerted and safely collected the debris for further investigation.

Similar Incident Reported in Punjab

A separate but similar occurrence was reported the same morning in Mughlani Kot Village, located in Punjab’s Amritsar district. Pieces of what appeared to be an unidentified projectile were found scattered across a field.

The fragments were discovered amid scorched patches of farmland. Despite the sudden blast, no one was harmed.

“It happened at 5 am; afterwards I came to know about the blast…no one is injured,” said Sarpanch Gursahib Singh.

“There was a loud blast; we think it was from a drone that was brought down; not much damage has happened,” said another resident of the area.

Another villager added, “There was a blast and we rushed out; parts of this drone are lying around… What they are doing is wrong; we are giving them a befitting reply.”

Heightened Tensions Along the Border

These incidents come against a backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Sources confirmed that India launched air strikes on four Pakistani airbases early Saturday morning in response to prior attacks.

Pakistan reportedly struck 26 locations across India, leading to a retaliatory response. Intermittent firing is ongoing along several points of the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Ministry of Defence, “Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.”

The statement further added that an armed drone struck a civilian area in Ferozpur, injuring a local family. Medical aid has been provided and security forces have cleared the area.

“The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems,” the statement said.

Authorities have urged citizens in border regions to stay indoors, reduce unnecessary movement, and follow official safety instructions. While no panic is necessary, caution and alertness are being strongly advised.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers, We Can’t Win’

 

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pakistan Srinagar

newsx

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation
newsx

Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties
newsx

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan
newsx

Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers,...
newsx

Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat
India Bans BBC Urdu

India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan

Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers, We Can’t Win’

Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers,...

Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat

Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat

India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation Concerns

India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation...

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media