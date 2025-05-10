Unidentified Debris Recovered in Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties

Pakistan reportedly struck 26 locations across India, leading to a retaliatory response. Intermittent firing is ongoing along several points of the Line of Control (LoC).

In the early hours of Saturday morning, fragments of unknown debris were discovered scattered across the Lasjan area in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident sparked concern among local residents but fortunately resulted in no injuries or casualties.

Early Morning Explosion Alarms Locals

The debris was found lodged between several homes, raising immediate alarm among those living nearby. Residents said the incident took place around 5:45 am.

A local named Ashraf recounted hearing a sudden explosion followed by a strange sight in the sky.

“There was a loud explosion at 5.45 am…Following that, we came here…There was an object found lying here…We called up the Local Head, who then called up the Police. They came and retrieved it then. We didn’t know what it was…There are no casualties”, he told ANI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police arrived at the location shortly after being alerted and safely collected the debris for further investigation.

Similar Incident Reported in Punjab

A separate but similar occurrence was reported the same morning in Mughlani Kot Village, located in Punjab’s Amritsar district. Pieces of what appeared to be an unidentified projectile were found scattered across a field.

The fragments were discovered amid scorched patches of farmland. Despite the sudden blast, no one was harmed.

“It happened at 5 am; afterwards I came to know about the blast…no one is injured,” said Sarpanch Gursahib Singh.

“There was a loud blast; we think it was from a drone that was brought down; not much damage has happened,” said another resident of the area.

Another villager added, “There was a blast and we rushed out; parts of this drone are lying around… What they are doing is wrong; we are giving them a befitting reply.”

Heightened Tensions Along the Border

These incidents come against a backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Sources confirmed that India launched air strikes on four Pakistani airbases early Saturday morning in response to prior attacks.

Pakistan reportedly struck 26 locations across India, leading to a retaliatory response. Intermittent firing is ongoing along several points of the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Ministry of Defence, “Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.”

The statement further added that an armed drone struck a civilian area in Ferozpur, injuring a local family. Medical aid has been provided and security forces have cleared the area.

“The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems,” the statement said.

Authorities have urged citizens in border regions to stay indoors, reduce unnecessary movement, and follow official safety instructions. While no panic is necessary, caution and alertness are being strongly advised.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers, We Can’t Win’