Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand

A hotly contested issue regarding the Uniform Civil Code became the center of all the discussions during the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, with BJP Member of Legislative Assembly Devyani Pharande, leader of Samajwadi Party Abu Azmi and NCP member Sana Malik voicing their completely opposing opinions about polygamy, triple talaq and religious freedom. It all started when Devyani Pharande expressed her strong opinion about the necessity of the Uniform Civil Code in order to provide equal rights to those women.

Reports say that the discussion around the Uniform Civil Code heated up when this issue was debated in the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly, where BJP member Devyani Pharande, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and NCP member Sana Malik held contradictory opinions regarding polygamy, triple talaq and religious issues. This controversy arose following the strong stand taken by Pharande in favor of the Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking to reporters, the Nashik MLA said she had highlighted multiple cases in which Muslim women allegedly approached police after being forced by their husbands to accept triple talaq and were threatened when they resisted. Referring to three FIRs registered in Nashik, she said police had acted firmly, but stressed that broader support was needed for affected women, including compensation, education for their children and long-term socio-economic security.

Growing calls for Uniform Civil Code spark political confrontation in Maharashtra Assembly

Reports say that while defending her stand, Pharande said Maharashtra should consider following states such as Goa, Assam and Uttarakhand in moving towards a Uniform Civil Code. She argued that the issue was rooted in constitutional equality rather than personal opinions or sentiments. “It is the government’s job to ensure equality for all. This country runs on the Constitution, not on anyone’s opinions. UCC means uniformity for all, and the law should be the same for everyone,” she said.

Pharande also claimed that the minister concerned had responded positively in the Assembly and indicated that a committee could be formed to examine the issue and explore measures related to implementing the Uniform Civil Code and banning polygamy. Her remarks, however, triggered immediate criticism from SP leader Abu Azmi, who accused the government of using the issue to divide communities rather than focusing on development.

Uniform Civil Code row deepens as Sana Malik and Nitesh Rane clash over remarks

According to reports, Azmi argued that if a law is intended for the entire country, it must apply equally to all communities without selective targeting. He maintained that criminal and civil matters already fall under common laws, while personal religious practices such as marriage should remain beyond government interference. He also attacked terms like “Love Jihad”, calling them politically motivated and fabricated, while warning that any move infringing on religious freedom would face strong opposition.

The debate intensified further when NCP MLA Sana Malik entered the discussion. “Pakistan has implemented laws which is said in Quran, and if the laws are implemented here, then none of us will have a problem with it. In Islam, we follow what is said in Quran. If something is written in Quran, and if to follow that, Pakistan has brought implementation, then India must also follow and we demand for it,” she said.

BJP Minister Rane says ‘not sitting in the Parliament of Pakistan’

Her comments drew a sharp reply from BJP minister Nitesh Rane. “Perhaps our sister Sana has forgotten that she is sitting and standing in a Hindu-majority nation, that she is an MLA here, and not sitting in the Parliament of Pakistan,” he said. Facing criticism, Malik later clarified that Pakistan should not be viewed as a model for Indian Muslims. “Pakistan should not be used as a reference point to guide Indian Muslims. If any guidance is to be given, it should come from the Quran, because Pakistan itself follows principles that it derives from Islamic teachings,” she said. She added, “As Muslims and as Indians, we have nothing to do with Pakistan, nor do we consider Pakistan an ideological model.”

Malik further clarified that her comments were limited to the existing legal position. “Under Muslim Personal Law, polygamy is permitted. The Constitution of India grants citizens the right to practice their religion. In that context, if such practices are carried out within the framework of the law, they are permitted,” she said, adding that Pakistan had merely implemented principles already rooted in Islamic teachings rather than creating a separate framework.

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