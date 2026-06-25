LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar Chinmayi Sripaada NEET answer key Taylor Swift Iran news Vande Bharat Bollywood news Ketan Agarwal ab de villiers Iran-Pakistan bengaluru Sujata Karthikeyan pakistan amitabh bachchan earthquake Dheeraj Dhoopar
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand

Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand

The Uniform Civil Code debate in Maharashtra intensified after BJP MLA Devyani Pharande backed its implementation, while SP's Abu Azmi opposed it and NCP MLA Sana Malik's remarks on Muslim personal law and Pakistan triggered a political row.

BJP slams Sana Malik after her demand of polygamy (Image: X/ ANI)
BJP slams Sana Malik after her demand of polygamy (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 17:15 IST

A hotly contested issue regarding the Uniform Civil Code became the center of all the discussions during the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, with BJP Member of Legislative Assembly Devyani Pharande, leader of Samajwadi Party Abu Azmi and NCP member Sana Malik voicing their completely opposing opinions about polygamy, triple talaq and religious freedom. It all started when Devyani Pharande expressed her strong opinion about the necessity of the Uniform Civil Code in order to provide equal rights to those women.

Reports say that the discussion around the Uniform Civil Code heated up when this issue was debated in the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly, where BJP member Devyani Pharande, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and NCP member Sana Malik held contradictory opinions regarding polygamy, triple talaq and religious issues. This controversy arose following the strong stand taken by Pharande in favor of the Uniform Civil Code.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking to reporters, the Nashik MLA said she had highlighted multiple cases in which Muslim women allegedly approached police after being forced by their husbands to accept triple talaq and were threatened when they resisted. Referring to three FIRs registered in Nashik, she said police had acted firmly, but stressed that broader support was needed for affected women, including compensation, education for their children and long-term socio-economic security.

Growing calls for Uniform Civil Code spark political confrontation in Maharashtra Assembly

Reports say that while defending her stand, Pharande said Maharashtra should consider following states such as Goa, Assam and Uttarakhand in moving towards a Uniform Civil Code. She argued that the issue was rooted in constitutional equality rather than personal opinions or sentiments. “It is the government’s job to ensure equality for all. This country runs on the Constitution, not on anyone’s opinions. UCC means uniformity for all, and the law should be the same for everyone,” she said.

Pharande also claimed that the minister concerned had responded positively in the Assembly and indicated that a committee could be formed to examine the issue and explore measures related to implementing the Uniform Civil Code and banning polygamy. Her remarks, however, triggered immediate criticism from SP leader Abu Azmi, who accused the government of using the issue to divide communities rather than focusing on development.

Uniform Civil Code row deepens as Sana Malik and Nitesh Rane clash over remarks

According to reports, Azmi argued that if a law is intended for the entire country, it must apply equally to all communities without selective targeting. He maintained that criminal and civil matters already fall under common laws, while personal religious practices such as marriage should remain beyond government interference. He also attacked terms like “Love Jihad”, calling them politically motivated and fabricated, while warning that any move infringing on religious freedom would face strong opposition.

The debate intensified further when NCP MLA Sana Malik entered the discussion. “Pakistan has implemented laws which is said in Quran, and if the laws are implemented here, then none of us will have a problem with it. In Islam, we follow what is said in Quran. If something is written in Quran, and if to follow that, Pakistan has brought implementation, then India must also follow and we demand for it,” she said.

BJP Minister Rane says ‘not sitting in the Parliament of Pakistan’

Her comments drew a sharp reply from BJP minister Nitesh Rane. “Perhaps our sister Sana has forgotten that she is sitting and standing in a Hindu-majority nation, that she is an MLA here, and not sitting in the Parliament of Pakistan,” he said. Facing criticism, Malik later clarified that Pakistan should not be viewed as a model for Indian Muslims. “Pakistan should not be used as a reference point to guide Indian Muslims. If any guidance is to be given, it should come from the Quran, because Pakistan itself follows principles that it derives from Islamic teachings,” she said. She added, “As Muslims and as Indians, we have nothing to do with Pakistan, nor do we consider Pakistan an ideological model.”

Malik further clarified that her comments were limited to the existing legal position. “Under Muslim Personal Law, polygamy is permitted. The Constitution of India grants citizens the right to practice their religion. In that context, if such practices are carried out within the framework of the law, they are permitted,” she said, adding that Pakistan had merely implemented principles already rooted in Islamic teachings rather than creating a separate framework.

Also Read: Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani, IRCTC Slaps Vendor With Rs 1 Lakh Fine   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand
Tags: sana maliktriple talaqUniform Civil Code

RELATED News

CSM Technologies Ltd’s Rs. 145.78 crore Initial Public Offering to open June 24, 2026

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

From Chatbots To Cardiac Signals: Scanbo’s Ashissh Raichura On India’s Next Health AI Test

5 Vande Bharat Routes Changing How India Travels

Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

LATEST NEWS

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Released

Venezuela Earthquake: 164 Confirmed Dead, Thousands Feared Buried Under Rubble

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Date Revealed? The Couple Reportedly Planning $20 Million Madison Square Garden Wedding

How Soumik Bandyopadhyay Is Guiding Indian Promoters Through Generational Transitions

How Much Did The Iran War Cost The US?

‘You Taught Me What Love Is’: Disha Patani Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Bella And Cat Jasmine

Who Killed Ketan Agarwal? Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary Blame Each Other As Murder Probe Deepens

Virat Kohli’s Return Costs Yashasvi Jaiswal His Place in India’s England ODI Squad? AB de Villiers Explains Harsh Selection Call

Shehbaz Sharif Refuses To Share Umbrella With Prez Zardari

Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand
Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand
Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand
Uniform Civil Code Row: ‘You’re Not Sitting In Pakistan,’ BJP To Sana Malik Over Polygamy Demand

QUICK LINKS