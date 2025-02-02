Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre All Set For Bihar Election

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, draped in a Madhubani saree, not only presented the Union Budget 2025 but also sent a strong message to Bihar, a state set for elections this year.

Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre All Set For Bihar Election


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, draped in a Madhubani saree, not only presented the Union Budget 2025 but also sent a strong message to Bihar, a state set for elections this year. The choice of attire, rooted in Bihar’s cultural heritage, symbolized a deeper political gesture—acknowledging the state’s importance within the BJP-led NDA alliance and reinforcing ties with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Bihar’s Gains: Beyond Symbolism

The budget was more than just a cultural nod—it delivered on long-standing demands of the state, emphasizing both development and political strategy. Major allocations included:

✅ Kosi Canal Flood Mitigation Project – Addressing irrigation and flood control in Mithilanchal
✅ Makhana Board – A dedicated initiative to boost Bihar’s makhana production and exports
✅ Greenfield Airport in Patna – Enhancing Bihar’s air connectivity and infrastructure
✅ IIT Patna Expansion – Strengthening higher education and research facilities

These initiatives cater to both rural and urban Bihar, ensuring outreach across diverse voter bases.

A ‘Landmark’ Day for Bihar

For JD(U) leaders, the budget reaffirms Nitish Kumar’s decision to realign with the NDA. JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad hailed it as a “historic moment for Bihar,” stating that the budget fulfilled all major expectations and solidified the BJP-JD(U) alliance.

A senior JD(U) leader highlighted that these announcements will enhance Nitish Kumar’s credibility, helping him counter opposition narratives and reinforce his pro-development image.

Strategic Focus: Rural & Urban Development

For rural Bihar, the Kosi Canal Project is a game-changer, benefiting over 50,000 hectares of farmland and strengthening irrigation facilities. The Makhana Board will further streamline production, provide farmer training, and facilitate global market access.

For urban Bihar, the IIT Patna expansion and airport modernization signal a commitment to education, infrastructure, and economic growth. The proposed Greenfield Airport in Patna is set to boost connectivity, making the state a key economic hub in the region.

BJP-JD(U) Alliance: A Political Win-Win

By addressing Bihar’s pressing issues, the NDA government has strengthened its electoral strategy, ensuring political stability within the coalition. The budget not only focuses on Bihar’s development but also serves as a pre-election boost, reinforcing Nitish Kumar’s influence and NDA’s commitment to the state.

With these measures, the NDA has strategically positioned itself ahead of the elections, ensuring a strong appeal to voters while consolidating its alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Also Read: Budget 2025: 10 Key Takeaways From The Nirmala Sitharaman’s 8th Consecutive Budget Presentation

Bihar Election Budget 2025 Nitish Kumar

