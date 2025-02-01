Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Budget 2025: Amitabh Kant Breaks Down Key Benefits, Economic Impact For The Middle Class–NewsX Exclusive

Kant highlights the government's ambitious growth target of 8-9%, driven by domestic demand amidst global economic uncertainties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Union Budget 2025: Amitabh Kant Breaks Down Key Benefits, Economic Impact For The Middle Class–NewsX Exclusive

Amitabh Kant


In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Amitabh Kant, the former CEO of Niti Aayog, shed light on the Union Budget 2025, emphasizing the government’s commitment to stimulating India’s growth trajectory. According to Kant, India aims for an ambitious growth rate of 8-9% by focusing on domestic demand, which he believes is essential given the current global economic scenario, including tariff wars and disruptions in global supply chains. He argued that driving demand through consumption is crucial as it triggers production, leading to job creation and, ultimately, growth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Biggest Tax Relief:A Boost For The Middle Class

Kant also lauded the Finance Minister’s fiscal prudence, pointing out that the government’s major tax relief package for the middle class represents the largest such initiative in Indian history, amounting to approximately 7% of total tax collection. This is seen as a significant boost to the middle class while maintaining financial responsibility, with the fiscal deficit targeted to reduce from 4.8% to 4.4% next year.

When questioned about India’s GDP growth, which has remained stubbornly under 7%, Kant identified two key factors: the flow of credit and the removal of regulatory bottlenecks. He emphasized the need for greater credit flow, something the Reserve Bank of India will address through monetary policy. Kant also advocated for a quicker and more aggressive approach in eliminating bureaucratic red tape, referencing government efforts to streamline regulations through a new committee. The government has also outlined an ambitious infrastructure development plan, with a focus on asset monetization, which Kant believes will improve the efficiency and productivity of the government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Asset Monetization: A Pathway To Increased Efficiency

On asset monetization, Kant pointed to last year’s success, where the government surpassed its target by monetizing assets worth ₹6 lakh crore, including airports and coal mines. This year, the government aims to increase this to ₹10 lakh crore, further accelerating the pace of privatization and public-private partnerships. Kant underscored the importance of swift implementation of these measures to unlock their full potential.

Discussing sector-specific initiatives, Kant highlighted the significant reforms in the tourism and MSME sectors. The government’s push to promote 50 cities with infrastructure status and attract private sector investment in tourism is expected to generate job opportunities, with each tourism-related job creating an additional 11 indirect jobs. The move is seen as a game-changer for the tourism industry, which can now expect to see more hotel developments and improved facilities.

Deep-Tech Fund And AI: Positioning India In The Global Race

In the realm of technology, Kant expressed strong support for the creation of a deep-tech fund aimed at fostering innovation in AI and other emerging technologies. He advocated for India to focus on building foundational layers of AI, rather than merely applications, positioning India to potentially leapfrog into a leadership role in the global AI race.

On the question of social mobility, Kant emphasized that the government’s ongoing infrastructure projects, such as providing 40 million houses, 120 million toilets, and piped water connections to millions of citizens, will significantly contribute to uplifting people out of poverty. He stated that these initiatives are transformational, creating a strong foundation for sustainable growth, and ultimately unlocking the potential of the Indian market by increasing the purchasing power of the country’s population.

Kant concluded with a sense of urgency, stressing that the government’s vision requires swift execution to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing global economy. The combination of fiscal reforms, infrastructure development, and policy changes promises to set India on a path toward sustained economic growth and prosperity.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Sector-Wise Announcements And Key Highlights Explained

Filed under

Budget 2025 union budget

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nikhil Kamath’s ‘Hooked On Makhana’ Remark Goes Viral After Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech

Nikhil Kamath’s ‘Hooked On Makhana’ Remark Goes Viral After Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech

Budget 2025: A Look At India Post’s History As Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Its Revival With 1.5 Lakh Rural Post Offices

Budget 2025: A Look At India Post’s History As Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Its Revival With...

Budget 2025 Will Boost Job Creation And Consumption, Says Piyush Goyal

Budget 2025 Will Boost Job Creation And Consumption, Says Piyush Goyal

Sensex Hits New High, But Budget 2025 Leaves Investors Wondering – Here’s Why!

Sensex Hits New High, But Budget 2025 Leaves Investors Wondering – Here’s Why!

Budget 2025: ‘Over 1 Crore Indians Exempt from Income Tax,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025: ‘Over 1 Crore Indians Exempt from Income Tax,’ Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Entertainment

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox