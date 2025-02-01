Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Budget 2025 Explained: Key Announcements, Expert Reactions, And Economic Implications

The Union Budget 2025 balances economic growth with fiscal discipline, focusing on infrastructure, digital innovation, and social welfare.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Union Budget 2025 Explained: Key Announcements, Expert Reactions, And Economic Implications


Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament today, outlining major financial policies, economic strategies, and sector-specific allocations. The budget, being the last full-fledged budget before the 2026 general elections, is crucial for shaping India’s economic trajectory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Highlights of the Union Budget 2025

  1. Economic Growth & Fiscal Deficit: The government has projected a GDP growth rate of 7.2% for FY 2025-26 while maintaining a fiscal deficit target of 5.4%. Sitharaman emphasized the need for fiscal prudence while boosting capital expenditure.
  2. Tax Reforms: The government has not introduced major changes in the personal income tax structure but has increased the rebate limit under the new tax regime. Corporate tax rates remain unchanged, with incentives for startups and MSMEs.
  3. Infrastructure Boost: The budget allocates ₹12 lakh crore for infrastructure projects, focusing on roads, highways, railways, and airports. A special ₹1 lakh crore fund has been announced to support sustainable urban development.
  4. Agriculture & Rural Development: The government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) for key crops and allocated ₹1.71 lakh crore for agriculture and allied activities. The Ministry of Rural Development has been allocated ₹2.66 lakh crore, the second-largest allocation after the defence sector. Additionally, a new rural employment scheme aims to create 1 crore jobs over the next two years.
  5. Healthcare & Education: The health sector receives a ₹98,311 crore  allocation, with a focus on medical research, AI-based healthcare solutions, and public health infrastructure. In education, the government announced a 1.29 lakh crore budget, emphasizing digital learning and skill development programs.
  6. Renewable Energy & Sustainability: A ₹1,500 crore fund has been announced for renewable energy projects, focusing on solar, wind, and green hydrogen initiatives to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.
  7. Social Welfare & Women Empowerment: The government has introduced a new scheme to support women entrepreneurs, with ₹50,000 crore allocated for skill training and financial assistance.
  8. Defense & National Security: India’s defense budget has been increased to ₹6.8 lakh crore, with a focus on indigenous manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
  9. Digital & AI Development: The government has allocated ₹500 crore to boost AI research and digital infrastructure, aiming to position India as a global leader in technology and innovation.
  10. Stock Market & Economic Outlook: Markets reacted positively to the budget, with the Sensex gaining 500 points post-announcement. Experts view the budget as growth-oriented, though concerns remain about inflation control and revenue generation.

Expert Reactions

Positive Reactions:

  • Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, praised the budget for its focus on fiscal consolidation and capital investment.
  • Narayana Murthy, Infosys co-founder, welcomed the government’s emphasis on AI and digital infrastructure.

Criticism:

  • P. Chidambaram, former Finance Minister, criticized the lack of relief for the middle class and job creation measures.
  • Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi called the budget “pro-corporate” and lacking concrete steps for farmers.

The Union Budget 2025 balances economic growth with fiscal discipline, focusing on infrastructure, digital innovation, and social welfare. While experts see it as a forward-looking budget, concerns about inflation, employment, and middle-class relief remain. The real impact will unfold in the coming months as the government implements its plans.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Increases Kisan Credit Card Loan Limit from 3 Lakh to Rs 5 Lakh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Budget 2025 FM Nirmala Sitharam TAX REFORMS

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Consumer Forum Stays Construction Of Sunny Leone’s Restaurant-Cum-Bar In Lucknow

Consumer Forum Stays Construction Of Sunny Leone’s Restaurant-Cum-Bar In Lucknow

Budget 2025: Reduce Custom Duty Bring Shine To Gem And Jewellery Trade

Budget 2025: Reduce Custom Duty Bring Shine To Gem And Jewellery Trade

Budget 2025: How Is Government Investing In People? Key Focus On Education, Healthcare And Livelihoods

Budget 2025: How Is Government Investing In People? Key Focus On Education, Healthcare And Livelihoods

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Bonanza’ For Bihar, Says Bihar ‘537’ Times

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘Bonanza’ For Bihar, Says Bihar ‘537’ Times

Union Budget 2025: What’s Getting Cheaper & Costlier? Key Items Revealed

Union Budget 2025: What’s Getting Cheaper & Costlier? Key Items Revealed

Entertainment

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox