Union Budget 2025 : Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman Arrives At North Block

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the North Block on Saturday, ready to present her record eighth consecutive Union Budget at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. This year’s budget is expected to outline important fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other critical announcements. As India gears up for another financial year, the Economic Survey 2025, tabled in Parliament on Friday, sheds light on the country’s projected economic growth and fiscal strategies.

India’s Projected Economic Growth: A Positive Outlook

The Economic Survey for 2025 projects India’s economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the upcoming financial year (FY 2025-26). Despite challenges, the survey highlights that India’s economic fundamentals remain strong, driven by several key factors such as fiscal consolidation, stable external accounts, and robust private consumption.

The government’s continued focus on industrial growth, innovation, and productivity is expected to propel India towards sustainable growth. The survey points out that a strong external account, effective fiscal policies, and stable consumption patterns contribute to a favorable economic outlook.

Government’s Focus on Industrial Growth and MSMEs

In the Budget speech, Sitharaman is expected to highlight the government’s efforts to boost long-term industrial growth. Key measures are likely to focus on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These sectors play a crucial role in enhancing productivity and fostering global competitiveness.

By promoting innovation and providing support to MSMEs, the government aims to make Indian industries more resilient and competitive on the global stage. This focus on strengthening domestic manufacturing could serve as a key driver of the nation’s economic expansion in the years to come.

Food Inflation: A Concern and Outlook for 2025-26

Food inflation, a persistent issue for many years, is expected to ease in Q4 of FY25, mainly due to a seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. The survey also predicts that a good Rabi production is likely to help stabilize food prices during the first half of FY26. However, risks to inflation remain, particularly from adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices, which could affect food production and lead to price fluctuations.

The government’s continued attention to food security and agricultural policies will be vital in maintaining price stability in the months ahead.

Foreign Exchange Reserves: A Strong Pillar of India’s Economy

India’s foreign exchange reserves have been consistently strong, with the country’s reserves covering approximately 90 per cent of external debt and offering an import cover of over ten months. As of January 3, 2025, India’s forex reserves stood at USD 634.6 billion, reflecting a steady increase from USD 616.7 billion in January 2024. These reserves, which peaked at USD 704.9 billion in September 2024, demonstrate the resilience of India’s external financial position and its ability to weather global economic challenges.

The growth in foreign exchange reserves has been a key factor in supporting India’s external strength, particularly in times of global financial uncertainty. The stability in capital flows and continued foreign investments have played an important role in strengthening India’s financial position.

Formal Employment Growth: A Positive Trend

One of the most encouraging trends highlighted in the Economic Survey is the significant growth in formal employment in India. The number of new employees registered under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has more than doubled from 61 lakh in FY19 to 131 lakh in FY24. This growth in formal sector employment is a positive sign of the country’s progress in creating job opportunities in the organized sector, improving financial inclusion, and ensuring greater social security for workers.

A Balanced Economic Strategy

The Economic Survey 2025 projects a stable economic outlook for India, underpinned by strong fiscal policies, a growing formal employment sector, and a focus on industrial development. While food inflation and weather-related risks remain concerns, the government’s continued focus on structural reforms in key sectors such as MSMEs, R&D, and manufacturing is expected to sustain India’s growth trajectory.

As Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to deliver the Union Budget 2025, the country’s economic fundamentals provide a solid foundation for the future. With strategic investments, innovation, and policy reforms, India aims to maintain its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

