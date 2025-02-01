Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Union Budget 2025: INDIA Bloc Slams Budget As ‘A Band-Aid For Bullet Wounds’

The Union Budget 2025 sparked mixed reactions, with PM Modi calling it a "people's budget" while opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor criticized its shortcomings.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025, presented on Saturday, February 1, has sparked a flurry of reactions from both the ruling party and the opposition. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Budget for being a “people’s budget” that would boost investments and increase economic growth, the opposition parties have been quick to criticize it, accusing the government of failing to address key concerns.

PM Modi Calls It a ‘People’s Budget’

Prime Minister Modi described the Union Budget as a “people’s budget” that will provide significant relief to the common man by putting more money in their hands. He emphasized that it was a force-multiplier that would increase investments and lead to growth, benefiting all sections of society.

Opposition’s Criticism: A “Band-Aid for Bullet Wounds”

However, opposition leaders have been vocal in their criticism. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dismissed the Budget as “a band-aid for bullet wounds,” arguing that it failed to bring about the paradigm shift needed to solve India’s economic crisis, especially amid global uncertainty. Gandhi claimed that the government lacked new ideas to tackle the nation’s challenges.

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh’s Views

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh was also critical of the Finance Minister’s presentation, particularly her mention of the four engines of development—agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. Ramesh argued that with so many initiatives, the Budget was “completely derailed,” indicating a lack of coherence in its approach.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran’s Disappointment

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran expressed his disappointment with the Union Budget, calling it an election-focused strategy instead of a well-balanced financial plan. Maran claimed that the Budget was designed to appeal to voters in Delhi ahead of the February 5 Delhi elections, particularly with the big tax exemptions for those earning up to ₹12 lakhs.

Shashi Tharoor’s Concern Over Unemployment

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor raised an important point, questioning how the tax relief could benefit people if they don’t have jobs. He criticized the Finance Minister for overlooking the issue of unemployment, which he believes is crucial for people to take advantage of the tax benefits.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Critiques Budget

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Budget for offering little to the common man, pointing out that it appeared to favor Bihar, a state which has received attention in previous budgets. Banerjee expressed his disappointment over the lack of focus on Bengal, which, according to him, has been neglected under the current government.

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Discontent

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha expressed her dissatisfaction with the Union Budget, particularly regarding the lack of allocation for Telangana. She took to social media to voice her frustration, stating that her state was not receiving enough attention or financial support from the central government.

CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar’s Criticism of MSP and Employment

CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar, hailing from Kerala, also voiced his discontent, accusing the government of neglecting Kerala’s needs. He pointed out that one of the key demands of farmers—the Minimum Support Price (MSP)—was not addressed in the Budget. He also highlighted the Budget’s failure to tackle unemployment, a critical issue facing many sectors of the economy.

The Union Budget 2025 has ignited a divided debate across the political spectrum, with the ruling party hailing it as a transformative plan for the people, while the opposition deems it insufficient and focused on electioneering. The Budget’s focus on income tax exemptions and relief to the middle class has generated mixed reactions, especially given the pressing concerns of unemployment and the lack of specific measures for farmers and various states.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2025 Explained: Key Announcements, Expert Reactions, And Economic Implications

INDIA bloc Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2025

