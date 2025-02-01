Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Budget 2025: Major Boost For Bengaluru’s Housing And Coworking Sectors – How It Will Transform The Market!

Union Budget 2025 offers tax relief, infrastructure development, and funding initiatives that will boost Bengaluru’s real estate and coworking sectors, driving growth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Union Budget 2025: Major Boost For Bengaluru’s Housing And Coworking Sectors – How It Will Transform The Market!


The Union Budget 2025 is poised to become a “game changer” for Bengaluru’s real estate market, setting the stage for significant growth. As India’s leading IT hub, Bengaluru stands to benefit greatly from the budget’s emphasis on infrastructure development, urban rejuvenation, and job creation, which will boost both the real estate and coworking sectors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Infrastructure Push to Fuel Housing Demand

Industry experts in Bengaluru are optimistic about the budget’s focus on infrastructure development. According to Ramani Sastri, Chairman & Managing Director of Sterling Developers, the government’s concentrated efforts on infrastructure will lead to a surge in housing demand. This development is expected to benefit not only the real estate market but also around 250 ancillary industries, creating numerous job opportunities and contributing to overall economic growth.

Sastri further noted that the establishment of the India Infrastructure Fund and a stronger emphasis on Public-Private partnerships for infrastructure projects will be a turning point for the real estate industry in Bengaluru. The creation of an Urban Challenge Fund of ₹1 lakh crore is seen as a key measure to drive the revitalization of urban infrastructure, boosting demand for real estate in both urban and semi-urban areas. Furthermore, SWAMIH Fund 2 is expected to aid in completing several stalled projects, addressing housing demand and improving liquidity in the real estate sector.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tax Relief for Homeowners

A key highlight of Budget 2025, according to Sastri, is the proposed tax relief allowing taxpayers to claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties as zero. This provision will ease the tax burden for homeowners, reduce compliance challenges, and make homeownership more affordable, particularly for middle-class families. While this step is beneficial, Sastri believes that the budget could have provided additional relief to first-time homebuyers, further stimulating the real estate sector.

Growth of Bengaluru’s Coworking Sector

On the commercial real estate front, Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315Work Avenue, a coworking firm in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, anticipates a significant boost for the coworking sector. He highlighted that the budget’s focus on transforming cities into hubs of growth will stimulate demand for coworking spaces, especially as more multinational corporations (MNCs) look to establish offices in these high-growth metros.

Mehrotra pointed out that the government’s push for Global Capacity Centres (GCCs) in tier-2 cities will have a considerable impact on real estate investment in these regions, making them prime locations for future corporate expansions. The announcement of a ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) will further bolster India’s startup ecosystem, driving demand for coworking spaces as hubs for innovation.

Expansion of Global Capacity Centres (GCCs)

Lalit Ahuja, CEO of ANSR, which specializes in global capability hubs, also emphasized the importance of the framework aimed at expanding GCCs into tier-2 cities. He sees this as a pivotal move in India’s tech evolution, with 80% of global firms yet to establish GCCs in the country. Ahuja believes this initiative will transform India into the global GCC capital, creating millions of skilled jobs across emerging urban centers.

The proposed shift in strategy to expand these centres could be a game-changer for Bengaluru and other tier-2 cities, unlocking tremendous potential for growth and enhancing the nation’s attractiveness for global businesses.

In summary, Union Budget 2025 is set to drive growth in Bengaluru’s real estate and coworking sectors. From infrastructure development to tax relief measures for homeowners and a strong push for Global Capacity Centres in tier-2 cities, the budget’s provisions are designed to foster economic growth, boost housing demand, and create job opportunities. As these initiatives unfold, Bengaluru’s position as a leading IT and real estate hub in India is poised to strengthen further.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2025: What’s Getting Cheaper & Costlier? Key Items Revealed

Filed under

bengaluru Bengaluru real estate coworking sector Union Budget 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Budget 2025: ‘A Historical Jump, Biggest Tax Relief’, Says Pralhad Joshi | NewsX Exclusive

Budget 2025: ‘A Historical Jump, Biggest Tax Relief’, Says Pralhad Joshi | NewsX Exclusive

Budget 2025: A Game-Changer for Growth, Jobs, and the Middle Class: Piyush Goyal

Budget 2025: A Game-Changer for Growth, Jobs, and the Middle Class: Piyush Goyal

What Is The Total GST Collection Of 2025 So Far? The Jaw-Dropping Amount Will Leave You Stunned

What Is The Total GST Collection Of 2025 So Far? The Jaw-Dropping Amount Will Leave...

How Trump’s Tariffs Will Impact U.S. Households: $830 Extra Tax In 2025

How Trump’s Tariffs Will Impact U.S. Households: $830 Extra Tax In 2025

Entertainment

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert – Video Goes Viral

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

IIFA 2025 Silver Jubilee: Here’s The Full List Of Nominations For Popular Categories

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox