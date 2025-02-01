Union Budget 2025: Major Boost For Bengaluru’s Housing And Coworking Sectors – How It Will Transform The Market!

The Union Budget 2025 is poised to become a “game changer” for Bengaluru’s real estate market, setting the stage for significant growth. As India’s leading IT hub, Bengaluru stands to benefit greatly from the budget’s emphasis on infrastructure development, urban rejuvenation, and job creation, which will boost both the real estate and coworking sectors.

Infrastructure Push to Fuel Housing Demand

Industry experts in Bengaluru are optimistic about the budget’s focus on infrastructure development. According to Ramani Sastri, Chairman & Managing Director of Sterling Developers, the government’s concentrated efforts on infrastructure will lead to a surge in housing demand. This development is expected to benefit not only the real estate market but also around 250 ancillary industries, creating numerous job opportunities and contributing to overall economic growth.

Sastri further noted that the establishment of the India Infrastructure Fund and a stronger emphasis on Public-Private partnerships for infrastructure projects will be a turning point for the real estate industry in Bengaluru. The creation of an Urban Challenge Fund of ₹1 lakh crore is seen as a key measure to drive the revitalization of urban infrastructure, boosting demand for real estate in both urban and semi-urban areas. Furthermore, SWAMIH Fund 2 is expected to aid in completing several stalled projects, addressing housing demand and improving liquidity in the real estate sector.

Tax Relief for Homeowners

A key highlight of Budget 2025, according to Sastri, is the proposed tax relief allowing taxpayers to claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties as zero. This provision will ease the tax burden for homeowners, reduce compliance challenges, and make homeownership more affordable, particularly for middle-class families. While this step is beneficial, Sastri believes that the budget could have provided additional relief to first-time homebuyers, further stimulating the real estate sector.

Growth of Bengaluru’s Coworking Sector

On the commercial real estate front, Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315Work Avenue, a coworking firm in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, anticipates a significant boost for the coworking sector. He highlighted that the budget’s focus on transforming cities into hubs of growth will stimulate demand for coworking spaces, especially as more multinational corporations (MNCs) look to establish offices in these high-growth metros.

Mehrotra pointed out that the government’s push for Global Capacity Centres (GCCs) in tier-2 cities will have a considerable impact on real estate investment in these regions, making them prime locations for future corporate expansions. The announcement of a ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) will further bolster India’s startup ecosystem, driving demand for coworking spaces as hubs for innovation.

Expansion of Global Capacity Centres (GCCs)

Lalit Ahuja, CEO of ANSR, which specializes in global capability hubs, also emphasized the importance of the framework aimed at expanding GCCs into tier-2 cities. He sees this as a pivotal move in India’s tech evolution, with 80% of global firms yet to establish GCCs in the country. Ahuja believes this initiative will transform India into the global GCC capital, creating millions of skilled jobs across emerging urban centers.

The proposed shift in strategy to expand these centres could be a game-changer for Bengaluru and other tier-2 cities, unlocking tremendous potential for growth and enhancing the nation’s attractiveness for global businesses.

In summary, Union Budget 2025 is set to drive growth in Bengaluru’s real estate and coworking sectors. From infrastructure development to tax relief measures for homeowners and a strong push for Global Capacity Centres in tier-2 cities, the budget’s provisions are designed to foster economic growth, boost housing demand, and create job opportunities. As these initiatives unfold, Bengaluru’s position as a leading IT and real estate hub in India is poised to strengthen further.

