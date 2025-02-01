Union Budget 2025: Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Core Team

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record eighth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, 2025, amid challenging economic conditions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record eighth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, 2025, amid challenging economic conditions. Her dedicated team of top officials has worked tirelessly to prepare a comprehensive budget document for FY26, valued at over ₹50 lakh crore.

Economic Challenges in Focus

This year’s Union Budget must address critical challenges, including:

Decelerating economic growth, projected to hit a four-year low of 6.4%.

A weakening rupee, which recently fell to an all-time low of ₹86.7 per US dollar.

Moderation in consumption demand and stagnant private investments.

Geopolitical uncertainties, including tariff threats from the United States.

Key Officials in Sitharaman’s Team

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Finance Secretary and Revenue Secretary

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, a 1987-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, is a seasoned bureaucrat who has been instrumental in budget-making since 2019. He played a pivotal role in the divestment of Air India and the formulation of the PSU dividend policy. As the finance secretary, Pandey oversees crucial financial decisions and revenue management.

Ajay Seth: Economic Affairs Secretary

Ajay Seth has been with the Finance Ministry since 2021 and has handled four budgets. He leads the Budget Division responsible for balancing revenue, expenditure, and borrowings. His contributions include India’s first sovereign green bond issuance and establishing the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat.

Manoj Govil: Expenditure Secretary

A 1991-batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Manoj Govil took charge in August 2024. He faces the challenging task of projecting subsidies at a time when the rupee is weakening. This is Govil’s first stint in Union Budget formulation.

Arunish Chawla: DIPAM and Department of Public Enterprises Secretary

Arunish Chawla, a 1992-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, took charge of DIPAM and DPE in December 2024. He is responsible for driving the privatisation of IDBI Bank, advancing asset monetisation, and streamlining public sector enterprise operations.

M Nagaraju: Financial Services Secretary

M Nagaraju, a 1993-batch Tripura cadre IAS officer, plays a crucial role in drawing up reforms, including raising the FDI cap in the insurance sector, combating cyber frauds, and improving the banking sector’s health. This is his first experience with Union Budget preparation.

V Anantha Nageswaran: Chief Economic Advisor (CEA)

Appointed in January 2022, V Anantha Nageswaran prepared his third Economic Survey, which sets the tone for the Union Budget. This year’s survey highlighted the need to bridge the gap between rising corporate profits and stagnant employee salaries to boost private consumption.

The Economic Survey 2024-25 emphasized the importance of achieving an 8% growth rate to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious “Viksit Bharat 2047” goal. It advocated systematic reforms in land, labour, and asset monetisation to bolster economic growth.

Steering Through Economic Turbulence

Nirmala Sitharaman has successfully guided India through numerous challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. As she prepares to present the 2025 Union Budget, expectations are high for measures that will reignite growth, ease living costs, and maintain fiscal prudence.

The government is likely to adhere to its fiscal glide path, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by FY26. With a strong and experienced team backing her, Sitharaman is expected to unveil a forward-looking budget that addresses immediate challenges while setting the foundation for a resilient economic future.

