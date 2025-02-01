Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Union Budget 2025: Modified 'Udaan' Scheme To Boost Regional Connectivity

In her presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major update to the Udaan regional connectivity scheme, which has successfully catered to the aspirations of India’s growing middle class.

Union Budget 2025: Modified ‘Udaan’ Scheme To Boost Regional Connectivity


In her presentation of the Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major update to the Udaan regional connectivity scheme, which has successfully catered to the aspirations of India’s growing middle class. The Udaan scheme, originally launched to provide affordable air travel to remote and regional areas, has already enabled 1.5 crore people to experience speedier travel. Encouraged by its success, the government is now set to launch a modified version of the scheme.

Expansion to 120 New Destinations

The newly modified Udaan scheme aims to significantly enhance regional connectivity by expanding the network to 120 new destinations across the country. This initiative is part of the government’s broader plan to improve accessibility and promote economic growth in underdeveloped and underserved areas. The scheme’s expansion is expected to provide more options for air travel, thereby reducing travel time and boosting tourism, business, and employment opportunities in remote regions.

Sitharaman highlighted that the Udaan scheme has already been instrumental in fulfilling the travel aspirations of the middle class by providing affordable flights to various parts of the country. With the modification, even more citizens will have access to reliable and cost-effective air travel, enhancing their mobility and contributing to their professional and personal goals.

A Step Toward Economic Inclusivity

By prioritizing the expansion of regional connectivity, the modified Udaan scheme is expected to provide a significant push toward economic inclusivity. With improved transport links, previously neglected areas can now expect enhanced infrastructure, better access to healthcare, education, and markets, ultimately fostering equitable growth across the nation.

The modification of the Udaan scheme represents a pivotal move in improving connectivity and accessibility, aligning with the government’s vision for inclusive growth and development. The initiative promises to benefit a wide spectrum of the population, especially those in remote areas, by opening up new economic opportunities and reducing barriers to mobility.

Greenfield Airports For Bihar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed plans to expand the modified Udaan scheme, which will accommodate an additional four crore passengers over the next decade. The updated scheme will also extend support to helipads and smaller airports in hilly, aspirational, and northeastern districts to enhance regional connectivity. As part of the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure, Sitharaman announced the facilitation of greenfield airports in Bihar to cater to the state’s growing future needs. This announcement, however, led to a moment of disruption in Parliament, with the Opposition members beginning to raise slogans.

Budget 2025

