Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces No Income Tax Up To ₹12 Lakh

In a significant move aimed at providing relief to the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that individuals with an annual income of up to ₹12 lakh will not have to pay any income tax. This decision was unveiled as part of the Union Budget 2025, which was presented in the Parliament on February 1, 2025.

The tax exemption up to ₹12 lakh is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support the middle-income group and reduce their tax burden. It is expected to benefit a large section of the population, providing financial relief and encouraging spending, thus contributing to the overall economic growth.

Focus on Simplification and Relief

The Budget proposal also emphasizes tax simplification. The government has been focused on ensuring that the tax regime is not only fair but also simple to comply with. By increasing the income threshold, the government aims to improve ease of living and further encourage individuals to participate in the formal economy.

Additionally, Sitharaman assured that tax compliance would be more streamlined through various measures, enhancing the ease of doing business for citizens and businesses alike.

Major Changes In Income Tax

No Income Tax up to ₹12 Lakh: For individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh annually, there will be no tax liability, providing direct financial relief. Targeted Tax Relief: This move is part of a series of steps to reduce the financial strain on the middle class and working professionals. Boost to Consumption: By raising the threshold for tax-free income, the government hopes to boost disposable income, which in turn could spur consumption and demand in the economy.

This announcement on income tax relief is expected to benefit millions of taxpayers across the country. It is part of the government’s broader vision of fostering economic growth while easing the financial burden on its citizens. By increasing the tax exemption limit, the government is taking a step towards creating a more inclusive and prosperous economy, encouraging spending, and further supporting India’s growing middle class.