Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces No Income Tax Up To ₹12 Lakh

In a significant move aimed at providing relief to the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that individuals with an annual income of up to ₹12 lakh will not have to pay any income tax

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces No Income Tax Up To ₹12 Lakh


In a significant move aimed at providing relief to the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that individuals with an annual income of up to ₹12 lakh will not have to pay any income tax. This decision was unveiled as part of the Union Budget 2025, which was presented in the Parliament on February 1, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The tax exemption up to ₹12 lakh is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to support the middle-income group and reduce their tax burden. It is expected to benefit a large section of the population, providing financial relief and encouraging spending, thus contributing to the overall economic growth.

Focus on Simplification and Relief

The Budget proposal also emphasizes tax simplification. The government has been focused on ensuring that the tax regime is not only fair but also simple to comply with. By increasing the income threshold, the government aims to improve ease of living and further encourage individuals to participate in the formal economy.

Additionally, Sitharaman assured that tax compliance would be more streamlined through various measures, enhancing the ease of doing business for citizens and businesses alike.

Major Changes In Income Tax 

  1. No Income Tax up to ₹12 Lakh: For individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh annually, there will be no tax liability, providing direct financial relief.
  2. Targeted Tax Relief: This move is part of a series of steps to reduce the financial strain on the middle class and working professionals.
  3. Boost to Consumption: By raising the threshold for tax-free income, the government hopes to boost disposable income, which in turn could spur consumption and demand in the economy.

This announcement on income tax relief is expected to benefit millions of taxpayers across the country. It is part of the government’s broader vision of fostering economic growth while easing the financial burden on its citizens. By increasing the tax exemption limit, the government is taking a step towards creating a more inclusive and prosperous economy, encouraging spending, and further supporting India’s growing middle class.

Read More : Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Removal Of 7 Tariff Rates, Fiscal Deficit Targets, And 100% FDI In Insurance

Filed under

Budget 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

2020 Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Orders FIR Against SHO, Says Cops Were Engaged In Hate Crime

2020 Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Orders FIR Against SHO, Says Cops Were Engaged In Hate...

Budget 2025: Modi Government Announces Big Income Tax Relief for Middle Class

Budget 2025: Modi Government Announces Big Income Tax Relief for Middle Class

Middle Class Get Big Relief As Modi Government Announces Zero Income Tax Till Rs. 12 Lakh

Middle Class Get Big Relief As Modi Government Announces Zero Income Tax Till Rs. 12...

Budget 2025: Government To Develop 50 Tourist Destinations, Collaborate With Private Sector To Promote Medical Tourism

Budget 2025: Government To Develop 50 Tourist Destinations, Collaborate With Private Sector To Promote Medical...

Major Tax Relief For Salaried And Middle Class – No Tax Till Rs 12 Lakh Income

Major Tax Relief For Salaried And Middle Class – No Tax Till Rs 12 Lakh...

Entertainment

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him Kissing Female Fans

‘Tell Me It’s AI,’ Veteran Singer Udit Narayan Faces Backlash Over Viral Video of Him

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million Tickets Sold

Coldplay Outshines Taylor Swift, Breaks Record for Most-Attended Concert Tour in History with 10.3 Million

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox