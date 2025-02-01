Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Removal Of 7 Tariff Rates, Fiscal Deficit Targets, And 100% FDI In Insurance

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2025 speech, announced that seven tariff rates will be removed, continuing the process initiated in the 2023-24 Budget when seven rates were also eliminated.

Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Removal Of 7 Tariff Rates, Fiscal Deficit Targets, And 100% FDI In Insurance


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2025 speech, announced that seven tariff rates will be removed, continuing the process initiated in the 2023-24 Budget when seven rates were also eliminated. This move will result in only eight remaining tariff rates, including a zero rate. The reduction of these tariff rates is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to simplify the tariff structure and enhance trade efficiency.

India’s Fiscal Path and Revenue Projections

In her budget address, Sitharaman provided updated figures for India’s fiscal path. The revised estimate for the total receipts, excluding borrowings, stands at ₹31.47 lakh crore. Of this, the net tax receipts are projected to be ₹25.57 lakh crore. This shows the government’s focus on boosting tax collection, which is crucial for financing various government initiatives.

Sitharaman also provided projections for the fiscal deficit, estimating that the deficit for FY25 will stand at 4.8% of the GDP, with an expected reduction to 4.4% in FY26. These targets indicate the government’s commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline while continuing to drive economic growth.

Insurance FDI Hiked to 100%

One of the notable announcements in the Budget 2025 speech was the increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the insurance sector. The FDI limit will be raised to 100%, up from the previous 74%. This move is expected to bring in significant foreign capital and expertise to the insurance sector, boosting its growth and making it more competitive.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements in Budget 2025 focus on reducing tariff rates, improving fiscal discipline, and opening up the insurance sector to greater foreign investment. These measures are part of a broader strategy to simplify tax structures, maintain economic stability, and promote investment in key sectors.

Read More : Union Budget 2025: Modified ‘Udaan’ Scheme to Boost Regional Connectivity

Filed under

Budget 2025

