Union Cabinet Clears Waqf (Amendment) Bill Based On JPC Recommendations: What To Know

The Union Cabinet has approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, clearing the way for its introduction in the second half of the 2025 Budget Session. The move follows contentious JPC proceedings that saw all Opposition-proposed amendments rejected, sparking allegations of dissent suppression.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, following the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report tabled in Parliament on February 13. According to reports, the decision was made during a Cabinet meeting on February 19, paving the way for the bill to be introduced in the second half of the 2025 Budget Session, commencing on March 10.

Opposition Alleges Redaction of Dissent Notes

The JPC report was tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha amid protests from the Opposition, leading to brief adjournments in both Houses. Opposition MPs claimed that their dissent notes were redacted from the final report. However, the government denied the allegations.

The committee, led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, recommended several amendments to the bill. The Opposition, which had raised objections to the proposed changes, found its suggestions excluded from the final draft. The panel adopted all amendments proposed by the ruling BJP-led NDA and rejected every change suggested by Opposition members during a clause-by-clause discussion.

Amendments To Waqf Bill and Committee Proceedings

The JPC held nearly three dozen hearings over the past six months. However, many of these sessions ended in chaos, with one turning violent when Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass bottle on the table after alleging provocation by BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

Despite the commotion, the committee proposed 66 changes in total. Of these, 44 amendments were moved by the Opposition, all of which were rejected. In contrast, 23 amendments from the BJP and its allies were accepted, with 14 of those changes ultimately approved after a vote.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi defended the proceedings, stating that Jagdambika Pal “tried to hear everybody out and gave sufficient time for everybody to move amendments.”

The JPC comprised 16 MPs from the BJP and allied parties, while only 10 members represented the Opposition.

Key Changes in the Waqf Bill

Among the 14 approved amendments is the clarification regarding the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf boards. The original draft mandated two non-Muslim members, but the amendment specifies that these two members are separate from ex-officio members, who may be either Muslim or non-Muslim. This means Waqf councils at both state and national levels will have at least two non-Muslim members, with the potential for more if nominated ex-officio members are non-Muslim.

Another significant amendment shifts the authority to determine whether a property is Waqf property from the District Collector to an officer nominated by the state government.

Additionally, the bill establishes that the law will not apply retrospectively to properties already registered. However, Congress leader and JPC member Imran Masood voiced concerns, highlighting that approximately 90% of Waqf properties remain unregistered.

Background and Next Steps

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to revamp the governance of Waqf boards, which oversee properties donated for religious and charitable purposes by the Muslim community. The bill was initially slated for introduction during the Winter Session in November 2024 but was referred to the JPC for further examination.

Following extensive deliberations, the committee presented its final report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30. The revised bill was adopted by the panel on January 29, with all 14 amendments proposed by the NDA approved and all Opposition suggestions rejected.

