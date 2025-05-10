Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Alerts Border States After Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Alerts Border States After Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation

India alerts border states after Pakistan fires across LoC hours after ceasefire pact. Union Home Secretary urges states to activate civil defence.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Alerts Border States After Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation


Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held an urgent video conference with chief secretaries of Indian states bordering Pakistan late Saturday night, following reports of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

According to official sources, the Home Secretary directed the state officials to remain vigilant and fully activate their civil defence mechanisms in light of possible escalations. The advisory was issued after gunfire was reported from the Pakistani side in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, just hours after both countries had publicly committed to a truce.

The ceasefire agreement, announced earlier on the same day, was intended to stop all hostile military activities on land, air, and sea. However, within hours, India reported new firing incidents near the Line of Control (LoC), raising concerns about Pakistan’s commitment to the peace pact.

The states involved in the high-level video meeting include Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, all of which share international borders with Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Due to the recent developments and violations, all states must be prepared to handle any cross-border threats. Civil defence teams should be alert,” the Home Secretary instructed during the call, according to internal sources.

While Pakistan’s leadership has publicly claimed a commitment to the ceasefire, India continues to monitor ground realities where firing and security threats have not stopped.

CNN earlier reported that India has accused Pakistan of betraying the ceasefire agreement, which was hoped to bring stability after weeks of tensions.

This latest advisory from India’s top security office signals a widening gap in trust between the two neighbours, despite international mediation efforts.

ALSO READ: India Condemns Pakistan’s Violation of Ceasefire Agreement; Foreign Secretary Says Islamabad Breached The Understanding Reached

Filed under

India-Pakistan border tension LoC Pakistan Ceasefire Violation Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan

US helped broker a ceasef

How India Damaged Pakistani Air Bases, Destroyed Terror Camps During Four-Day Clash
newsx

Shashi Tharoor’s Poetic Take As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire: ‘Uski vadein pe yakin kaise karoon?’
newsx

India-Pakistan Conflict: How To Activate Government Emergency Alerts On Android And iPhone – Details Inside
newsx

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Alerts Border States After Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation
British Prime Minister Si

‘This Is a Significant Moment’: UK PM Keir Starmer Joins Global Leaders in Kyiv to...
newsx

U.S. and China Begin Talks in Switzerland to Ease Ongoing Trade War
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How India Damaged Pakistani Air Bases, Destroyed Terror Camps During Four-Day Clash

How India Damaged Pakistani Air Bases, Destroyed Terror Camps During Four-Day Clash

Shashi Tharoor’s Poetic Take As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire: ‘Uski vadein pe yakin kaise karoon?’

Shashi Tharoor’s Poetic Take As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire: ‘Uski vadein pe yakin kaise karoon?’

India-Pakistan Conflict: How To Activate Government Emergency Alerts On Android And iPhone – Details Inside

India-Pakistan Conflict: How To Activate Government Emergency Alerts On Android And iPhone – Details Inside

‘This Is a Significant Moment’: UK PM Keir Starmer Joins Global Leaders in Kyiv to Push for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

‘This Is a Significant Moment’: UK PM Keir Starmer Joins Global Leaders in Kyiv to...

U.S. and China Begin Talks in Switzerland to Ease Ongoing Trade War

U.S. and China Begin Talks in Switzerland to Ease Ongoing Trade War

Entertainment

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media