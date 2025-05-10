Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Alerts Border States After Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation

India alerts border states after Pakistan fires across LoC hours after ceasefire pact. Union Home Secretary urges states to activate civil defence.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held an urgent video conference with chief secretaries of Indian states bordering Pakistan late Saturday night, following reports of ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

According to official sources, the Home Secretary directed the state officials to remain vigilant and fully activate their civil defence mechanisms in light of possible escalations. The advisory was issued after gunfire was reported from the Pakistani side in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, just hours after both countries had publicly committed to a truce.

The ceasefire agreement, announced earlier on the same day, was intended to stop all hostile military activities on land, air, and sea. However, within hours, India reported new firing incidents near the Line of Control (LoC), raising concerns about Pakistan’s commitment to the peace pact.

The states involved in the high-level video meeting include Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, all of which share international borders with Pakistan.

“Due to the recent developments and violations, all states must be prepared to handle any cross-border threats. Civil defence teams should be alert,” the Home Secretary instructed during the call, according to internal sources.

While Pakistan’s leadership has publicly claimed a commitment to the ceasefire, India continues to monitor ground realities where firing and security threats have not stopped.

CNN earlier reported that India has accused Pakistan of betraying the ceasefire agreement, which was hoped to bring stability after weeks of tensions.

This latest advisory from India’s top security office signals a widening gap in trust between the two neighbours, despite international mediation efforts.

