Union Minister Jitendra Singh Announces Security Upgrade At Key Locations In Border Areas

Singh said security is to be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of J&K, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that security is to be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh and the Northwest locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat. In addition, the vital IMD installations in Srinagar and Leh will receive bolstered security.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said security is to be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh and the Northwest locations of Rajasthan and Gujarat, news agency ANI reported. In addition, the vital IMD installations in Srinagar and Leh will receive bolstered security.

Singh held a high-level joint meeting with senior officials and heads of scientific and technical departments to review the security preparedness of technical and scientific installations across the country, according to a Ministry of Science & Technology release.

The meeting focussed on reviewing the security preparedness of research and scientific facilities, especially at the border and sensitive zones of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Ladakh, and the Northwestern region of India.

“Jitendra Singh specifically reviewed preparedness and security mechanisms at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu; CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh; CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Jalandhar; CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh; DBT-Biotech Research Innovation Council (BRIC) – National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI), Mohali; Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Installations in Srinagar and other key areas; Earth Sciences Research Stations in Ladakh and surrounding zones,” the release read.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Recognising the strategic importance of these institutions, Singh emphasised that scientific facilities, especially those under the CSIR, DBT, IMD and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, are key pillars of national infrastructure, particularly in the fields of weather forecast, disaster preparedness and critical research.

“All scientific institutions have been directed to review and enhance their current security protocols in light of the prevailing situation. They must immediately inform the respective district administrations to ensure seamless coordination and protection,” the release read.

Additionally, each institution is required to develop and circulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for emergency response, ensuring that both staff and local authorities are well-prepared.

To avoid disadvantaging students and researchers who may have returned to their home states, all upcoming examinations and research proposal calls are to be postponed until further notice.

“Singh also directed the Director General of IMD to immediately bolster security arrangements at its vital installations and data centers in Srinagar, Leh, and other key locations,” the release read.

Singh also reemphasised the focus on Internal Readiness and Civil Coordination apart from external security. The minister also reviewed the internal security protocols and dos & Don’ts for the institutes.

“Suggestions and situational reports were presented by directors of autonomous scientific institutes (many joined via video conferencing). Morale-building measures and the importance of coordination with district administrations,” the release read.

Singh stressed the need for constant liaison between scientific bodies and local authorities, stating, “Our scientific institutions are the backbone of national resilience. At this time, we must ensure they are secure, well-coordinated and prepared for every possible eventuality”.

The minister also instructed the organisation of Blood donation camps involving staff, faculty and student volunteers to conduct sensitisation programs on self-defense, emergency evacuation strategies, and regular mock drills across campuses and research centers.