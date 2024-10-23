Union Minister L Murugan Criticizes Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks On Hindi Imposition, Accuses DMK Of Discrimination

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Hindi imposition remark, Union Minister L Murugan on Wednesday said that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stands for discrimination. He questioned if Udhayanidhi Stalin is a Tamil name and said that they should keep Tamil names in their family first.

“Is Udhayanidhi Stalin a Tamil name? First, they should keep Tamil names in their family. No one is imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu…Those who are willing to study the Hindi language can study. Why you are objecting?… The DMK means discrimination…They speak about social justice but they won’t follow it. PM Modi is taking the Tamil language across the world…Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is trying to mislead the people…He should not do politics in the name of language…” said Union Minister L Murugan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that his statements were distorted falsely.

“I also mentioned the principles given by Periyar, Perarignar Anna, and our leader Kalaignar. But my statements were distorted falsely and I have now been sued in several courts in India, not only in Tamil Nadu. They asked me to apologize in court, but I refused. I have stated, ‘What I said is said. I am Kalaignar’s grandson, and I will not apologize for anything. Now,

I am facing the charges. Our Dravidian model government is a shining example for other states…” said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the couples should come up with Tamil names for their children so as to avoid Hindi imposition in the state.

“I request the newlyweds to come up with a beautiful Tamil name for their child. Because many are attempting to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. They couldn’t do it directly. That’s why they are omitting a few words from the Tamil Thaai Vaazthu (State song). They are trying to impose Hindi via the new education policy. But they are all failing. Already someone tried to change the name of the state from Tamil Nadu. But because all across the State raised objections, he apologised. Now some are talking about omitting the word ‘Dravidam’ from Tamil Thaai Vaazthu. Until the last cadre of DMK is alive, until the last Tamilan is alive, none can even touch Tamil, Tamil Nadu and Dravidam. Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindi imposition…” said Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul.

(With ANI Inputs)

