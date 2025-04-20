Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leads ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ in Rajkot, Actor Rahul Bose joins in Delhi

Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya led the nationwide FIT India Sundays on Cycle movement in Bhayavadar, Rajkot, where he joined spirited My Bharat volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) for an energizing ride.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya led the nationwide FIT India Sundays on Cycle movement in Bhayavadar, Rajkot, where he joined spirited My Bharat volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) for an energizing ride.

Around 200 participants pedalled together with enthusiasm, symbolizing a collective commitment towards a fitter, active, and obesity-free India.

The cycling drive was organised simultaneously across multiple locations in India, including capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs).

At the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, the National Capital pulsated with vibrant energy as over 600 citizens indulged in fitness activities like Zumba and rope skipping before joining the cycling movement alongside renowned actor and Rugby India president Rahul Bose. The enthusiastic crowd also became part of a fun contest with the push up man of India, Rohtash Choudhary.

Addressing the massive gathering, Rahul Bose said: “The Sundays on Cycle campaign is an excellent initiative. While fitness is key, what sets this campaign apart is the sense of community it fosters. Cycling itself is fantastic for cardiovascular health, but when you do it with others, the experience is even more rewarding. Sundays on Cycle is uniting a community of fitness enthusiasts in a movement that’s much needed. There’s an undeniable joy in doing something together as a team.”

Speaking about fitness beyond just physical activity, he added, “When it comes to my fitness regime, I don’t frequent the gym much. If I do, it’s for strength exercises. I’ve always been someone who loves to play. I look forward to running tracks, playing squash, badminton, football, or rugby. I actively seek out opportunities to play with a team.”

At SAI Regional Centre Lucknow, over 100 participants gathered at the CRPF Grounds, Sainik Colony, to spread the message of fitness and health. Under SAI RC Mumbai, the event was conducted across two locations with the support of My Bharat volunteers, engaging children and their parents from nearby communities in interactive and educational activities.

Till now, the nationwide cycling drive has been organised across more than 5000 locations since December 2024 with approximate participation of 2.5 lakh-plus individuals. Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) apart from celebrities like Amit Sial and Gul Panag, to name a few.

The ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes and MY Bharat.

Rugby India president praises Khelo India initiative

Praising Government of India’s Khelo India mission, Rugby India president Rahul Bose said: “Khelo India has been a gamechanger for sports in recent years. Introduction of Rugby 7 women’s game in the ASMITA League has drawn a lot of girls and women to the sport. Indian women are making rapid strides in the sport. Our women’s team are ranked 10th in Asia much higher than men’s team, who are ranked 15th.

“This initiative, bringing together women from all corners of the country to play, has been incredible. We are truly grateful to Khelo India, Fit India, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for their unwavering commitment to fostering sports and fitness across India.”

ALSO READ: Karnataka Former Police Chief Om Prakash Found Dead In Bengaluru Home: Investigation Underway

