‘Unity in Diversity’: The Language of the Nation? Kanimozhi’s Spain Speech Sparks Applause

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi stole the spotlight during her diplomatic visit to Spain with a sharp and timely response. When a member of the Indian diaspora in Madrid asked about India’s national language, she replied without hesitation, “The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today.” Her words sparked applause and a few proud smiles in the crowd. As language debates flare up in India, her message struck a chord. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government continues to challenge the Centre’s push for the three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. While the Centre promotes Hindi, Tamil Nadu defends its linguistic identity. Kanimozhi didn’t just answer a question—she made a statement. In one line, she managed to outshine the policy papers and remind the world what India truly speaks: unity.

India Seeks Global Support Post-Operation Sindoor

The multi-party delegation, led by Kanimozhi, arrived in Spain as part of India’s international outreach after Operation Sindoor and subsequent military action. The trip formed the final leg of a five-nation tour aimed at mobilising support for India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. The team included leaders across the political spectrum: Rajeev Kumar Rai (SP), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Mittal (AAP), and former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri. Their unified message focused on national security, peace in Kashmir, and India’s resilience in the face of external threats.

Spain Expresses Solidarity with India On Terrorism

Spain officially backed India’s stance on terrorism following the visit. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares stated, “Terrorism will never prevail.” The show of support strengthened bilateral ties and reinforced India’s diplomatic momentum in Europe. The delegation discussed counter-terrorism strategies, regional stability, and the need for global cooperation. Kanimozhi emphasized, “We have to deal with terrorism, war which is absolutely unnecessary.” Her statement resonated amid the rising global concern over security and peace in South Asia following the Indo-Pak conflict.

“Kashmir Will Remain Safe,” Vows Kanimozhi

Addressing concerns from the Indian diaspora in Madrid, Kanimozhi asserted, “As Indians, we have to make the message clear that India is safe. They may try whatever they want, they cannot derail us. We will ensure that Kashmir remains a safe place.” She emphasized the need to remain focused amid growing external pressures. “So much has to be done in our country and we want to do that. Unfortunately, we are being diverted,” she added. The multi-party delegation’s united voice projected India’s resilience and unwavering stance against terrorism, reinforcing its commitment to national security and peace on the global stage.

