Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Unity in Diversity’: The Language of the Nation? Kanimozhi’s Spain Speech Sparks Applause

‘Unity in Diversity’: The Language of the Nation? Kanimozhi’s Spain Speech Sparks Applause

The multi-party delegation, led by Kanimozhi, arrived in Spain as part of India’s international outreach after Operation Sindoor and subsequent military action.

‘Unity in Diversity’: The Language of the Nation? Kanimozhi’s Spain Speech Sparks Applause

‘Unity in Diversity’: The Language of the Nation? Kanimozhi’s Spain Speech Sparks Applause


DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi stole the spotlight during her diplomatic visit to Spain with a sharp and timely response. When a member of the Indian diaspora in Madrid asked about India’s national language, she replied without hesitation, “The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today.” Her words sparked applause and a few proud smiles in the crowd. As language debates flare up in India, her message struck a chord. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government continues to challenge the Centre’s push for the three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. While the Centre promotes Hindi, Tamil Nadu defends its linguistic identity. Kanimozhi didn’t just answer a question—she made a statement. In one line, she managed to outshine the policy papers and remind the world what India truly speaks: unity.

India Seeks Global Support Post-Operation Sindoor

The multi-party delegation, led by Kanimozhi, arrived in Spain as part of India’s international outreach after Operation Sindoor and subsequent military action. The trip formed the final leg of a five-nation tour aimed at mobilising support for India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. The team included leaders across the political spectrum: Rajeev Kumar Rai (SP), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Mittal (AAP), and former diplomat Manjeev Singh Puri. Their unified message focused on national security, peace in Kashmir, and India’s resilience in the face of external threats.

Spain Expresses Solidarity with India On Terrorism

Spain officially backed India’s stance on terrorism following the visit. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares stated, “Terrorism will never prevail.” The show of support strengthened bilateral ties and reinforced India’s diplomatic momentum in Europe. The delegation discussed counter-terrorism strategies, regional stability, and the need for global cooperation. Kanimozhi emphasized, “We have to deal with terrorism, war which is absolutely unnecessary.” Her statement resonated amid the rising global concern over security and peace in South Asia following the Indo-Pak conflict.

“Kashmir Will Remain Safe,” Vows Kanimozhi

Addressing concerns from the Indian diaspora in Madrid, Kanimozhi asserted, “As Indians, we have to make the message clear that India is safe. They may try whatever they want, they cannot derail us. We will ensure that Kashmir remains a safe place.” She emphasized the need to remain focused amid growing external pressures. “So much has to be done in our country and we want to do that. Unfortunately, we are being diverted,” she added. The multi-party delegation’s united voice projected India’s resilience and unwavering stance against terrorism, reinforcing its commitment to national security and peace on the global stage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read: NewsX Exclusive| Madhav Nalapat Slams UN, Urges Action On Bangladesh Crisis, Challenges Dr. Yunus

Filed under

Kanimozhi Unity In Diversity

Mumbai Real Estate Sees Y

Mumbai Real Estate Sees YoY Drop In Units, 17% Surge In Value
newsx

Calcutta High Court Denies Bail To Influencer Sharmistha Panoli In Islam Remark Case, Next Hearing...
Senior officials from the

UK and Indian Officials Hold High-Level Talks in Delhi to Advance Strategic Partnership
newsx

Nothing Phone 3 India Price, Features, Camera, Display & Design — Full Details Here
Korean Steel Industry Fac

Korean Steel Industry Faces Crisis After US Tariff Hike, 50% Steel Tariff Delivers Blow
A Wisconsin man is facing

Wisconsin Man Charged For Trying to Derail Own Trial by Framing Another With Fake Threats...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mumbai Real Estate Sees YoY Drop In Units, 17% Surge In Value

Mumbai Real Estate Sees YoY Drop In Units, 17% Surge In Value

Calcutta High Court Denies Bail To Influencer Sharmistha Panoli In Islam Remark Case, Next Hearing On June 5

Calcutta High Court Denies Bail To Influencer Sharmistha Panoli In Islam Remark Case, Next Hearing...

UK and Indian Officials Hold High-Level Talks in Delhi to Advance Strategic Partnership

UK and Indian Officials Hold High-Level Talks in Delhi to Advance Strategic Partnership

Nothing Phone 3 India Price, Features, Camera, Display & Design — Full Details Here

Nothing Phone 3 India Price, Features, Camera, Display & Design — Full Details Here

Korean Steel Industry Faces Crisis After US Tariff Hike, 50% Steel Tariff Delivers Blow

Korean Steel Industry Faces Crisis After US Tariff Hike, 50% Steel Tariff Delivers Blow

Entertainment

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box Office On December 5

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab And Shahid Kapoor’s Next With Vishal Bhardwaj To Clash At Box

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

Kangana Ranaut Applauds Legendary Filmmaker Clint Eastwood, Calls Him A ‘Yogi’ At 95

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan | NewsX Exclusive

‘There Should Be A Voice And That’s Why I Went Into Politics’ Says Kamal Haasan

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

It Is A Rightful Demand: Mani Ratnam Is On Deepika Padukone’s Team Amid Her Row

Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor Dehumanized Her’

Sara Ali Khan’s Honest Confession On Being Envious Of Alia Bhatt ‘I, As An Actor

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?