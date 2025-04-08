Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
Unnao Man Arrested After Filming Instagram Reel While Lying On Railway Tracks

The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, sparking outrage and concern over rising instances of dangerous content creation.

In a shocking incident driven by the obsession with social media fame, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district was arrested after shooting a dangerous Instagram reel while lying on active railway tracks as a train passed over him.

The man, identified as Ranjit Chaurasia, a resident of Hasanganj in Unnao, recorded the life-threatening stunt near Kusumbhi railway station. In the viral video, Chaurasia is seen lying flat between the tracks as a train zooms over him. Moments later, he casually gets up and continues walking along the tracks.

The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, sparking outrage and concern over rising instances of dangerous content creation. The Government Railway Police (GRP) took immediate notice and arrested Chaurasia for endangering his life and violating railway safety laws.

This is not the first time such reckless acts have surfaced online. Earlier this year, a vlogger faced backlash for filming a video of a toddler sitting on the edge of a rooftop, held precariously by the child’s mother. In another incident, a group of vloggers in Gurugram were booked after one of them filmed himself riding on the bonnet of a moving car to gain followers.

Authorities have repeatedly warned content creators against risking lives for social media engagement. The railway police have urged people to act responsibly and avoid such stunts, which not only endanger lives but also disrupt public safety.

As the race for likes and followers intensifies, experts stress the need for stricter digital responsibility and awareness about the consequences of creating hazardous content.

