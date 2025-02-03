Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Convict Sengar For Surgery At AIIMS

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former BJP MLA convicted in the Unnao rape case, to undergo cataract surgery at AIIMS on February 4.

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former BJP MLA convicted in the Unnao rape case, to undergo cataract surgery at AIIMS on February 4.

A division bench led by Justice Yashwant Varma directed that Sengar be admitted to AIIMS on February 4 and surrender the following day, February 5.

Senior counsel Manish Vasisth, representing Sengar, informed the court that he had secured a medical appointment for surgery on February 4.

Earlier, Sengar was scheduled for the procedure on January 24 but surrendered before jail authorities as the operating doctor was unavailable until January 30. He had been granted interim bail on January 23 for the same purpose.

This is not the first time Sengar has received interim bail on medical grounds. On December 20, 2024, the High Court had initially granted him relief due to various health ailments. However, in January, the court declined to extend his bail, leading to his surrender.

Sengar is serving a life sentence for raping a minor girl in Unnao. He is also serving a separate 10-year jail term for the custodial death of the victim’s father.

The case dates back to June 4, 2017, when the minor girl was lured under the pretext of a job and taken to Sengar’s residence, where he raped her.

In custody since April 13, 2018, Sengar and his co-accused were convicted by the Tis Hazari Court the same year. His appeals are currently pending before the Delhi High Court.

The cases against Sengar originate from FIRs registered in 2018 at Makhi police station in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. These cases were heard and decided by the Sessions Judge (West) at Tis Hazari Court, Delhi.

