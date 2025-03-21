Unnatural Sex, Foeticide, Dowry Harassment: Uttar Pradesh Woman Alleges Abuse, Police Launch Probe

The complaint further states that in September 2023, when she was pregnant, her husband brutally kicked her in the stomach multiple times, leading to excessive bleeding and a miscarriage.

A woman in Bhadohi has accused her husband and in-laws of severe domestic abuse, including forced unnatural sex, dowry harassment, and foeticide. The police have initiated an investigation under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Serious Allegations Against Husband and In-Laws

The 32-year-old woman lodged her complaint at a women’s police station on Thursday, detailing years of physical and mental abuse. She alleged that despite providing a substantial dowry at the time of her marriage in 2017, her husband and in-laws continued to demand a car. Her husband, who is employed with the Central Water Commission, allegedly subjected her to relentless harassment along with his family members, including his parents, brother, and sister.

Unnatural Sex and Pregnancy-Related Assault

According to Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik, the woman resided with her husband in Lucknow after their marriage. In her complaint, she claimed that her husband forced her into unnatural sexual acts against her will, causing immense trauma.

The complaint further states that in September 2023, when she was pregnant, her husband brutally kicked her in the stomach multiple times, leading to excessive bleeding and a miscarriage. She accused her in-laws of being complicit in the abuse and pressuring her for additional dowry despite her deteriorating health.

Following her distressing account, the police have registered a case against the accused and launched a thorough investigation. Legal action is being taken under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

SP Manglik assured that the matter is being handled with urgency, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty. Authorities are also considering the woman’s medical records and other evidence to substantiate her claims.

A Growing Concern of Domestic Violence Cases

This case highlights the persistent issue of domestic violence and dowry-related harassment in India. Despite stringent laws, many women continue to face abuse within their marital homes. The police and legal authorities stress the importance of reporting such crimes to ensure justice for survivors.

As the investigation progresses, the woman’s allegations are expected to be examined in detail, and appropriate legal action will be pursued against the accused.

