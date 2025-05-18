Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
UP ATS Arrests ISI Spy From Rampur For Espionage Activities

In a significant crackdown on espionage, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Shahzad, a suspected ISI agent, from Moradabad. Shahzad, a native of Rampur, had been under surveillance for his suspicious cross-border activities and links with Pakistan's intelligence agency.

In a significant crackdown on espionage, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Shahzad, a suspected ISI agent, from Moradabad. Shahzad, a native of Rampur, had been under surveillance for his suspicious cross-border activities and links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

Operated Under Guise of Cross-Border Trade

For years, Shahzad regularly visited Pakistan, claiming to be involved in the smuggling of cosmetics, garments, spices, and other goods between the two countries. However, according to ATS officials, his trade operations served as a front for more serious offences. He was in direct contact with ISI handlers and reportedly passed on sensitive and classified information related to India’s security.

After the intelligence inputs were verified, the ATS registered an FIR under sections 148 and 152, and today successfully arrested Shahzad from Moradabad. He is being presented in court, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The arrest underscores growing concerns over cross-border espionage and the need for heightened vigilance along trade and travel routes.

