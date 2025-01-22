UP Cabinet Meeting Chaired By CM Yogi Begins At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj, Key Decisions Expected

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prashad Maurya has informed that important decisions will be taken in the meeting.

A special cabinet meeting of the Uttar Pradesh government, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced on Wednesday at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

“Many important decisions will be taken in the Cabinet meeting today. All cabinet members along with the CM will also take a holy dip at Sangam today.”

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak who is also attending the meeting, welcomed saints and devotees in Maha Kumbh.

“I welcome all the saints and seers who have come here to attend the Maha Kumbh. There will be a Cabinet meeting here and all members will take a holy dip,” Pathak said.

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “We will be briefed only after the cabinet meeting. Afterwards, all the ministers will go together to take a dip (in the Ganga).”

All 54 ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet have been invited to this meeting, which is expected to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

This isn’t the first time CM Yogi has led his cabinet to the Sangam. In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key ‘snan’ dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya – Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami – Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event’s security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a “water ambulance” stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

