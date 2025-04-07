UP: Class 12 Girl Gangraped By 23 Men In Varanasi Over 7 Days; Police Detain Six As Investigation Deepens

Class 12 girl in Varanasi alleges gangrape by 23 men after being drugged at a hookah bar. Six held, FIR filed; probe ongoing as 11 accused remain unidentified.

In a deeply disturbing case from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, a Class 12 student was allegedly gangraped by 23 men over a period of six days, from March 29 to April 4. The incident came to light after the girl’s family filed a complaint, following which the police registered an FIR and detained six of the accused. This report was first published by media.

According to the report, the girl, who was preparing for admission to a sports course and practiced running at UP College, was taken to a hookah bar in the Pishachmochan area by a friend on March 29. There, several other men joined them. The girl alleged that she was given a cold drink spiked with drugs, and then taken to various hotels in the Sigra area, where she was sexually assaulted multiple times.

Out of the 23 accused, 11 remain unidentified. Some of the attackers were known to the victim through Instagram and were her former classmates, India Today stated.

A missing persons report was filed on April 4 by the girl’s family, and she was located the same day. At that point, neither she nor her family reported any case of sexual assault, according to DCP Varuna Zone Chandra Kant Meena, who was quoted in the report.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On April 6, a formal complaint was submitted to Lalpur police station, and a case was registered under relevant IPC sections. The police are currently examining CCTV footage from the hookah bar and questioning its staff.

DCP Meena also clarified that the girl had left willingly with her friend initially but was later drugged and assaulted. He further confirmed that the girl is not a minor, countering claims made by some earlier media reports.

Legal proceedings are ongoing, and the investigation is being closely monitored by law enforcement authorities.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Tribal Boy Tied To Tree And Tortured With Red Ants: Viral Video Prompts Police Probe