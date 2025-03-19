UP CM Yogi Adityanath Increases Financial Aid Under Mass Marriage Scheme To ₹1 Lakh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a significant increase in financial aid under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a significant increase in financial aid under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme. Starting from the new financial year, the assistance amount will double from ₹51,000 to ₹1 lakh to support economically weaker families in arranging marriages.

अब नए वित्तीय वर्ष से मुख्यमंत्री सामूहिक विवाह योजना के तहत दी जानी वाली धनराशि को ₹51,000 से बढ़ाकर ₹1 लाख किया गया है। विभाग द्वारा इसके सही क्रियान्वयन के लिए कार्य योजना तैयार कर ली जाए। जनपद स्तर पर जिलाधिकारी, सीडीओ तथा समाज कल्याण अधिकारी के माध्यम से लाभार्थियों की… — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) March 19, 2025

CM Yogi directed officials to prepare a structured action plan for the scheme’s effective execution. He emphasized that beneficiaries should be identified at the district level under the supervision of the District Magistrate (DM), Chief Development Officer (CDO), and Social Welfare Officer to ensure no eligible person is left out.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister stressed the need for accountability among district officers to ensure the seamless implementation of the scheme and reach those in need.

This move aims to provide greater financial relief to underprivileged families and strengthen the state’s social welfare initiatives.

