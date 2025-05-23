Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
UP CM Yogi Announced That The Auraiya Government Medical College To Be Named After Ahilyabai Holkar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness that a Government Medical College in Auraiya would be named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness that a Government Medical College in Auraiya would be named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.
The UP chief minister slammed the previous Samajwadi Party state government for renaming a degree college in Auraiya.
“There was a degree college in Auraiya named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. The Samajwadi Party government had changed the name of that degree college. Today, I am happy to announce that in the same Auraiya, we will name the Government Medical College after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar”, CM Yogi said.
Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the National Seminar-2025 on ‘Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development’ on Thursday.
The CM stated that achieving the country’s goal of net zero by 2070 could not be fulfilled solely by the government but required the collective efforts of everyone.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the world that India will achieve the target of net zero by 2070. But the task of achieving this target is not just at the government level but through the collective efforts of all of us… Today, a national seminar has also been organised here regarding this program, after which the vision is how we can create harmony with nature and ensure sustainable development…” Yogi said addressing the people.
Meanwhile, earlier today, the CM directed officials of concerned districts to carry out relief work promptly in view of storms, rain, and hailstorms, as per a release.
The CM has stated that officials should visit the affected areas, conduct surveys, and closely monitor the relief efforts.
In cases of loss of human or animal life due to lightning, storms, or rain-related disasters, relief funds should be immediately distributed to the affected families. Proper medical treatment should be provided to the injured.
Instructions have also been sent to officials to assess crop damage through surveys and send reports to the government so that further action can be taken. He further directed that in case of waterlogging, proper arrangements for drainage should be made on a priority basis.

(Except the headline, nothing has been changed by NewsX team)

 

