UP CM Yogi Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid For Brides Under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that Rs 1 lakh each will be provided as financial assistance to all brides under the ‘Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana’ and said that the mass marriage programme provides new heights to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

By participating in the ‘Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana’ in Jaunpur, CM Yogi said, “I congratulate the couples and the families. I have got an opportunity to join this. In the state, 1 crore 86 lakh people having connections under Ujjwala Yojana have been given free cylinders. There is a limit to development. This is required. The double-engine government is working towards it,” CM Yogi said.

The UP CM said that the state government’s goal is to raise the standard of living of those living below the poverty line.

“The next Financial Year starting April, we will give Rs 1 lakh each as financial assistance to all brides under the ‘Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana’. Academically gifted girl students will be given scooties. To achieve our goal of zero poverty, and to raise the standard of living of those living below the poverty line, the government has decided that all poor and marginalised in all the villages of the state will be provided benefits under the government schemes which have not been able to reach them so far,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi said that the state government is going to make Jaunpur a smart city.

“We are going to Jaunpur, a smart city. All the problems would be solved. There is no dearth of funds nowadays, but we just need to utilise them properly. The roads have become so good in Jaunpur. People of Mungra Badshahpur would say to me that there should be a bypass there, that the work of land acquisition has started. The work of NH is going on. 17 flyovers were approved for the Jaunpur area,” he said.

He further indirectly attacked the Opposition for questioning the cleanliness of the Maha Kumbh 2025 and said they continuously relied on spreading negativity, which became our primary tool.

“The negative propaganda and misinformation that was spread had no impact on the faith of the people of the country. Your attempts to spread negativity were unsuccessful. I have said this earlier also: ‘Jiski jaisi drishti waisi uski srishti’…They were finding ways to defame Prayagraj,” CM Yogi said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26, in which more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees received the holy benefit of bathing in the holy Triveni.

